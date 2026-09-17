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Home > Regionals News > ‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh

‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh

The student was allegedly beaten with sticks, kicks and punches, while a video of the incident was recorded and later surfaced on social media.

A college student in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna was allegedly dragged to an isolated location and assaulted by classmates. (Source:Screengrab)
A college student in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna was allegedly dragged to an isolated location and assaulted by classmates. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-17 18:22 IST

A college student in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna was allegedly taken to an isolated location and assaulted by four people, including two female classmates and two of their friends. The incident came to light after a video of the alleged assault surfaced on social media and went viral. According to the allegations, the student was attacked after she refused to enter into a relationship with a male student who was known to the accused.

Student Beaten With Kicks, Punches and Sticks

The victim was allegedly surrounded and beaten with kicks, punches and sticks. A video purportedly showing the incident was also recorded during the assault. The footage shows four girls allegedly surrounding the student and attacking her. They can reportedly be heard abusing and threatening the victim during the incident.

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Allegedly Forced to Apologise on Video Call

According to reports, the accused allegedly pressured the student to apologise to the male student during a video call. The attack is believed to have stemmed from pressure on the victim to date their friend for intimacy. After she refused, the accused allegedly took her to an isolated location, where she was assaulted.

Viral Video Brings Case to Police Notice

The incident came to the attention of Kolgawan police after the alleged assault video circulated widely on social media. The video has drawn attention to allegations of violence and coercion involving college students. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify those involved and determine the sequence of events leading up to the assault. The case has also raised concerns over the use of violence and intimidation to pressure young people into relationships. Further details about the investigation and any arrests or charges will depend on the police inquiry.
Also Read: PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

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‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh
Tags: college student beatenhome-hero-pos-3Madhya Pradesh student assaultphysical relationship rowrelationship disputeSatna assault caseSatna college student assaultstudent attacked by classmatesviral assault video

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‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh

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‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh
‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh
‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh
‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh
‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh

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