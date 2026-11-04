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Home > Regionals News > Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?

Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?

A 20-year-old woman died during treatment after consuming a harmful substance at her alleged partner's house in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. Police said no complaint had been filed so far.

Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable. (Image Credit: AI)
Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 13:07 IST

On Monday night, a 20-year-old woman arrived at a house in Chaksiya village with a single purpose: to talk about marriage. By the end of the night she was in a hospital bed, and a family was in grief.

A Conversation at the Doorstep

According to the report, the woman, 20, belonged to a village in the Haldharpur police station area of Mau district. She had a relationship with a man from Chaksiya village in the Kasimabad police station area. Her maternal home is also in Chaksiya.

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On Monday night she went to his house and began to press him to marry her. During the conversation, the report says, she suddenly consumed a harmful substance. Details of what she took are not given here.

The Race to Hospital

When her condition worsened, family members and police helped to take her by ambulance to the Central Health Centre (CHC). From there, she was referred to the district hospital in critical condition. She died during treatment.

How They Knew Each Other

The report says the man is a constable at Surouli police station in Deoria, and that he joined the force in 2025. The woman had completed her intermediate education there, which is how the two came into contact. The report does not say how long the relationship lasted or what either family felt about it.

What Police Say

Police Inspector Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that no complaint has been received so far. Without a complaint, no case has been registered, and the circumstances remain to be established.

What Your Headline Suggests, and What We Know

The headline links her death to a change in the man’s attitude after he became a constable. The input does not say this. It records only that she was pressuring him to marry and that police have received no complaint. What either side wanted, and what was said that night, is not established. Such events rarely have a single cause, and no one should be blamed on the basis of a report alone.

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Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?

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Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?

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Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?

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Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?
Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?
Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?
Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?
Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?

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