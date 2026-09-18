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Home > Regionals News > Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

A four-day dispute after a couple eloped ended in gunfire in Lakhimpur Kheri. A 38-year-old Muslim man shot his Hindu girlfriend’s brother before turning the country-made pistol on himself.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 17:16 IST

A dispute between two families in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri turned violent on Friday morning when a man allegedly shot his girlfriend’s brother and then died by suicide. The incident took place around 7 am in Dulahi village under the Padhua police station area, about 47 km from the district headquarters.

The deceased was identified as Idrish, 38, while the injured man was identified as Akhilesh, 33. Akhilesh suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was initially taken to the district hospital. Doctors later referred him to Lucknow as his condition was critical.

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How the Lakhimpur Kheri Shooting Unfolded

According to details emerging from the investigation, Akhilesh was sitting outside his house and washing his face when Idrish came out. The two began arguing and allegedly exchanged abuses. The dispute was linked to an incident that had taken place four days earlier.

The argument continued for nearly half an hour. Idrish then reportedly went inside his house and returned with a country-made pistol. He allegedly threatened Akhilesh before opening fire. The bullet struck Akhilesh in the abdomen.

The gunshot brought family members and other villagers to the spot. As people confronted Idrish over the shooting, he allegedly placed the pistol against his own temple and fired. He died on the spot. His body fell on the village road. Police were informed soon after. Idrish’s body was sent for post-mortem, while Akhilesh was shifted for further treatment.

Couple Had Allegedly Eloped Four Days Earlier

The dispute between the two men reportedly began after Idrish allegedly left the village with Akhilesh’s younger sister on September 14. The woman’s family subsequently filed a police complaint against Idrish and his brothers. The complaint accused Idrish of abducting her with the intention of sexually exploiting her. Police located the couple on Thursday and recovered the woman.

According to police and local residents, tension between the two families continued after the woman was found. Idrish and Akhilesh lived directly opposite each other, with their houses around 20 metres apart.

Idrish Had Married About A Year Ago

Idrish was the eldest of four brothers. Villagers said he had married in the Singahi area around a year ago. His wife is reportedly pregnant and currently staying at her parental home.

Police and local residents also said Idrish had a previous criminal case. Around 15 years ago, he was accused of shooting two people. A case was registered under Section 307, and he reportedly served seven years in prison before being released about a year ago.

Who Is Akhilesh?

Akhilesh works as a sanitation worker with Nighasan Nagar Panchayat. His brother Rahul also works as a sanitation worker there. Following the shooting, police deployed additional personnel in the village as tension remained high.

Police Investigating the Motive

Lakhimpur Kheri SP Dr Khyati Garg said the dispute appeared to be connected to taking the young woman away.

“A dispute reportedly broke out between the two sides over taking the young woman with them. One person died in the incident, while another was injured. Evidence has been collected from the scene. The cause of the incident is being investigated,” Garg said.

Police are examining evidence from the crime scene and questioning people connected to both families. The exact circumstances leading to the shooting are part of the ongoing investigation.

Keywords: Lakhimpur Kheri shooting, Lakhimpur Kheri news, UP crime news, Lakhimpur Kheri crime, lover shoots girlfriend brother, Dulahi village shooting, Uttar Pradesh crime, Idrish shooting case, Akhilesh shooting, Padhua police station, UP latest news

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Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
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Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

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Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

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