Relief For First Visually Impaired Woman IAS Officer As CAT Sets Aside Transfer From Delhi To Arunachal Pradesh

September 2024, an IAS officer who has been blind from childhood received an order by virtue of which she is being shifted from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh. The officer is Pranjal Patil, an IAS officer belonging to 2017 batch and who does not have any vision in her life. For her, the order was more than just a change of office address. For her, this was her medical base.

However, now the order has been quashed by Central Administrative Tribunal.

How she came to Delhi

Pranjal Patil was first allotted to Kerala cadre. In 2018, she got transferred to the cadre of AGMUT under the policy framed for physically handicapped officers. In 2020, she became part of Delhi cadre as she could not reach her medical and social support without joining Delhi cadre.

The transfer order and rejected appeal

Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order for transferring her from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh on September 12, 2024. Relieving order was issued on October 17, 2024. The officer has made a representation regarding the transfer order which was rejected on November 6, 2024.

Reasons Put Forward by the Government

The government justified the decision on two counts. The first is that senior scale IAS officers must complete a minimum tenure in Category B or hard area postings, and that Patil has been in Delhi for nearly four years without it. The second reason put forward by the government is that there was a shortage of senior scale officers in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tribunal’s Rationale for Disagreeing

On the first issue, the Tribunal felt that the transfer was a routine case of rotational transfer. According to the Tribunal, rotating an officer based on the fact that he/she completed a tenure in one category and is due, along with his/her batch, for another tenure, is a typical rotational transfer. The government cannot use rotation as a defense but deny her disability protection during rotation.

Regarding the second issue, the government did not provide any information regarding sanctioned and working strength, vacancies, other eligible officers, and the need for transfer of a totally blind officer.

Her Medical Care and a Personal Loss

The Tribunal took note of her ongoing specialised care at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute and ICARE Eye Hospital in Noida, along with regular visits to AIIMS. It also noted that her only caregiver, her grandmother, had recently died. The government, it said, had not shown that comparable specialised eye care or support was available in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also, the Tribunal criticized her treatment with regards to representation, stating that reasonable accommodation involves an individual assessment of the officer’s needs and not a blind implementation of general policy.

“Unequals as Equals”

The crux of the judgment lies in the demarcation of the concept of equality laid down by the Tribunal. It stated that treating a completely blind officer as equals to able bodied officers without any individual assessment is tantamount to treating unequals as equals. It ruled that this is a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

It further stated that the government’s criteria for transfer in the AGMUT cadre are executive instructions and therefore could not supersede the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The Tribunal also rejected the claim that the acceptance of liability by Patil for serving anywhere in the cadre amounted to waiver of her right, considering that she had joined the AGMUT cadre pursuant to the physically handicapped officers’ policy.

What the Tribunal Ordered

The Tribunal quashed the transfer order of September 12, 2024, the relieving order of October 17, 2024, and the order of November 6, 2024 rejecting her representation. It directed that she be continued in, or reposted to, the Delhi segment of the Joint AGMUT cadre within four weeks.

Conditions for Any Future Posting

The Tribunal did not rule out a future move. It said that if administrative necessity requires her to be posted outside Delhi, the authorities must give a reasoned order after hearing her. That order must record the administrative constraints, consider her medical condition and support needs on current medical evidence, and examine whether accommodation is possible in Delhi or another Category A segment with comparable specialised care.

It also ruled that her not completing a Category B segment tenure, because of her disability, must not harm her promotion, empanelment, central deputation or any other service benefit.

The Questions That Remain

Several things are not yet known. The report does not say whether the government will challenge the order in the High Court, or how it will respond to the four week deadline. It does not say when Patil was due to be relieved in practice, whether she had been working in Delhi through the case, or where she would be posted next. It is also unclear how the Tribunal’s insistence on individual assessment will be applied to other officers with disabilities who face similar transfers. The government has not said anything publicly in the text I have.

What Happens Next

The four week window is the first marker. If the government complies, Patil continues in Delhi. If it appeals, the case moves to a higher court. Either way, the ruling gives officers with disabilities a clear statement from the Tribunal that a rule written for everyone cannot be applied to them without a look at their individual needs.

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