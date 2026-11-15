Religion Did Not Stop Her Faith: Bihar Muslim Woman’s 21-Year Chhath Tradition Began With a Wish for a Child That Came True

Faith often goes beyond religious boundaries. In Bihar’s West Champaran district, a Muslim woman has been following the Hindu festival of Chhath for the past 21 years. Her devotion to Chhathi Maiya has become an example of religious harmony and mutual respect. Meet Juhi Yasmin, a resident of Ward No. 7 in Narkatiaganj town, who has continued the traditional Chhath rituals every year with complete dedication. Her story is rooted in a wish that came true more than two decades ago.

Why Did Juhi Yasmin Start Observing Chhath Puja?

Juhi Yasmin’s journey with Chhath began around 21 years ago. According to the account, she had prayed to Chhathi Maiya for a child and made a vow to observe the festival if her wish was fulfilled. When her wish came true, she decided to honour her promise by observing Chhath every year. Since then, she has continued the tradition without a break.

Over the years, her devotion has become a symbol of love, faith and brotherhood in the locality. Her story also highlights how personal beliefs and faith can bring people from different religious backgrounds together.

Follows All Four Days of Chhath Puja Rituals

Juhi does not limit her participation to the main day of the festival. She follows all the traditional rituals associated with the four-day Chhath celebration. The rituals begin with Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna. She then observes the evening Arghya and morning Arghya, offering prayers to the setting and rising Sun.

She also prepares the traditional offerings and prasad herself. On Kharna, she prepares jaggery-based kheer and performs the rituals with devotion. After completing Kharna, she observes the difficult 36-hour fast without food or water.

A Story of Faith Beyond Religious Boundaries

During the final stages of the festival, Juhi offers Arghya to the setting and rising Sun. She prays for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of her family.

Her 21-year-old tradition has drawn attention for the message it conveys. In a society where religious differences sometimes become a point of division, Juhi’s devotion offers a reminder of shared faith and humanity. Her story from Narkatiaganj shows how a personal promise, once made with faith, can become a lifelong tradition.