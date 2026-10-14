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Home > Regionals News > Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?

Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?

A WhatsApp scam warning from Hyderabad Police chief VC Sajjanar alerts users to alleged auto-execution file attacks, urging them to avoid replying to suspicious bank transaction messages and report cyber fraud on 1930.

WhatsApp Scam Alert: How Replying ‘NO’ Could Drain Your Bank (Image: AI-generated)
WhatsApp Scam Alert: How Replying ‘NO’ Could Drain Your Bank (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 08:59 IST

A man allegedly lost his entire bank savings after replying “NO” to a WhatsApp message, despite not sharing an OTP or clicking on a suspicious link. Hyderabad Police Commissioner and Director General of Police VC Sajjanar has flagged the incident as a warning about a new cyber fraud that he described as an “auto-execution file attack”. He said even a chartered accountant had been swindled in a similar type of cybercrime and urged people to be cautious when they receive unexpected messages about bank transactions.

“A single ‘No’ – and your bank account is drained! No OTPs requested, no links to click! Money siphoned off in seconds via a WhatsApp message! Fraudsters’ latest ploy: an auto-execution file attack!” Sajjanar wrote on X. He also shared a video explaining the alleged fraud and how people can avoid falling victim to it.

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How the WhatsApp scam tricks people into replying

The scam, according to Sajjanar, begins with a message from an unknown number claiming that money has been debited from the recipient’s bank account. A second message then urges the person to reply “NO” immediately if they did not authorise the transaction. The alarming message is designed to make the recipient react in panic.

“The moment you type and send ‘NO’ out of panic that money might be lost from your account, hidden malware scripts within the message automatically activate. Within seconds, hackers gain full control over your mobile phone and drain all the funds from your bank accounts,” he said.

Describing the reported loss, Sajjanar wrote, “A person’s bank account was completely drained in mere moments simply for replying ‘NO’ to a single WhatsApp message! The victim had not shared any OTP with anyone, nor had he clicked on any suspicious links; that two-letter reply’NO’ was all it took to wipe out his life’s savings.”

He added, “I recently came across a new type of cybercrime that completely swindled even a chartered accountant. It is a highly dangerous ‘auto-execution file attack’ orchestrated by cybercriminals leveraging technology.”

What Hyderabad Police chief VC Sajjanar wants people to do

Sajjanar has advised people to avoid responding to messages about bank transactions if they come from unknown numbers. Instead of replying “YES” or “NO”, recipients should block the sender and delete the chat. They should check their account status directly through their bank’s official app rather than relying on WhatsApp alerts. Legitimate banks do not ask customers to verify transactions by replying “YES” or “NO” to messages from unknown numbers.

“Therefore, the appeal to everyone is this: under no circumstances should you reply ‘YES’ or ‘NO’ to messages regarding bank transactions that come from unknown numbers,” he wrote.

“Do not panic or send any reply; instead, immediately block the number and delete the chat,” he added.

Where to report a WhatsApp cyber fraud

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner warned that a quick response made in panic could put people’s savings at risk and urged citizens to remain extremely cautious. Anyone who loses money in such a suspected cyber fraud should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 during the “Golden Hour” or file a complaint through the official portal, cybercrime.gov.in.

Also Read: Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?    

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Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?

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Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?
Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?
Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?
Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?
Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?

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