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Home > Regionals News > Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?

Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?

Forensic experts and a dog squad have also been called in. Investigators are examining the fact that Shamsuddin had two wives and reportedly stayed with them alternately.

Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 17:30 IST

A retired Army man and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, triggering a murder investigation. The bodies of Shamsuddin and his wife, Saddo Begum, were reportedly found lying in a pool of blood at their house in the Sadabad Kotwali area, near the Agra bypass. Police have formed five teams to identify the alleged killer and determine the motive behind the double murder.

Bodies Found After House Remained Closed

According to police, the murders are suspected to have taken place during the night. The bodies were discovered around 9:30 am on Sunday after the couple’s house reportedly remained closed for some time. Concerned locals raised an alarm after finding the house shut, following which police were informed. A police team reached the spot and found the couple dead inside the residence.

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Forensic Team, Dog Squad Join Probe

Following the discovery, police secured the crime scene and called in forensic experts to examine the house for evidence. A dog squad was also deployed as part of the investigation to help trace clues linked to the suspected killer. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths and questioning people who may have information about the couple and their movements.

Retired Army Man Had Two Wives

During the investigation, police reportedly learned that Shamsuddin had two wives and used to stay with them alternately. Investigators are looking into whether this family arrangement has any connection to the double murder. However, police have not yet established a definite motive, and the circumstances leading to the deaths remain under investigation.

Five Teams Formed to Trace Killer

Authorities have formed five police teams to investigate the case, identify the person or persons responsible and establish the sequence of events. Police are also examining forensic evidence and other possible leads from the crime scene.
Also Read: Caught With Pistol, Bhagalpur Criminal Pushes Cop, Jumps Into River To Escape Police; What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?
Tags: Agra bypass murderHathras crime newsHathras double murderHathras murder caseretired Army man killedretired Army man wife killedSadabad KotwaliSaddo Begum murderShamsuddin murder

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Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?

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Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?
Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?
Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?
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