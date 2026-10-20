LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity

Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity

A 35-year-old former Army soldier died after being hit by an Intercity Express near Muzaffarpur in Bihar. His identity was established after railway police found his mobile phone at the scene.

Former Army Soldier Dies on Muzaffarpur-Samastipur Rail Route (Image: Representative)
Former Army Soldier Dies on Muzaffarpur-Samastipur Rail Route (Image: Representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 23:50 IST

A 35-year-old former Army soldier died after being hit by an Intercity Express near the Chandralok railway crossing on the Muzaffarpur-Samastipur rail section in Bihar. He was later recognised because the railway police recovered his mobile phone from the spot where he was found, and there were multiple calls from his family members on it. Mantu Kumar, who hailed from Jagdishpur Kothia village, under the jurisdiction of the Tariyani police station in Sheohar district, was the victim of this unfortunate incident. He had been serving in the Army for the past 15 years.

Former Army Soldier Was Visiting His In-Laws in Muzaffarpur

According to the available information, Mantu Kumar had travelled to his in-laws’ home in the Ahiyapur police station area of Muzaffarpur. Reports suggested that he had been under mental stress following disagreements with his wife.

You Might Be Interested In

However, the circumstances leading to the incident have not been officially established. Police have not confirmed the exact cause of his death, and the sequence of events remains under investigation.

Repeated Calls on Mobile Phone Helped Identify the Deceased

After receiving information about the incident, Government Railway Police (GRP) station house officer Ranjit Kumar reached the spot with a police team.

During the initial proceedings, officers recovered a mobile phone believed to belong to the deceased. His family members were repeatedly calling the number, helping the police establish his identity. The railway police subsequently contacted his relatives and informed them about the incident.

Body Sent for Postmortem as Family Receives News

The police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem examination. After the procedure was completed, Mantu Kumar’s brother received the body and took it to their family home in Sheohar district. The incident left people gathering near the railway overbridge, with several passersby stopping to see what had happened.

Crowd Near Railway Overbridge Disrupts Traffic

A large crowd gathered beneath the railway overbridge and along the road as news of the former soldier’s death spread. The gathering affected movement across the bridge, resulting in traffic congestion in the area. The GRP has registered an unnatural death (UD) case in connection with the incident.

Station House Officer Ranjit Kumar said the police were carrying out the necessary procedures. The exact circumstances surrounding Mantu Kumar’s death will become clearer as the investigation progresses.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity
Tags: bihar newsEx-Army Soldierhome-hero-pos-1Intercity ExpressMantu KumarMuzaffarpur NewsRailway AccidentSheohar Newstrain-accident

RELATED News

She Left Her Husband and Two Children to Live With Her Boyfriend in Alwar, Now 5-Month Pregnant Kumkum Is Dead, and Her Partner Is Missing

Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening

Family on Its Way to Bring Bride Home a Year After Marriage, When Speeding Car Crosses Divider, Kills 3, Including Uncle and Niece

Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention

19-Year-Old Shot In Head By Father While Sleeping After She Rejects His Marriage Choice In UP’s Mainpuri

LATEST NEWS

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Stars in Post-Captaincy Era as India Whitewash Zimbabwe to Pocket Series

14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father

Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026

Vijay Deverakonda Couldn’t Find The Right Ring In Italy, Reveals Why He Proposed To Rashmika Mandanna In Udaipur

Asian Para Games 2026, Oct 21 Schedule: From Athletics to Swimming All Indians in Action on October 21 – Full Schedule, Events and Timings

WATCH VIDEO: Joe Root Stunned as Naseem Shah Rocks English Batter in PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI

Tiger Shroff’s Team Breaks Silence After Firing Attack, Threatens Legal Action Over Fake AI Videos

MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity
Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity
Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity
Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity
Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity

QUICK LINKS