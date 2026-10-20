Retired Army Soldier Dies After Intercity Express Hits Him Near Muzaffarpur, Mobile Phone Reveals His Identity

A 35-year-old former Army soldier died after being hit by an Intercity Express near the Chandralok railway crossing on the Muzaffarpur-Samastipur rail section in Bihar. He was later recognised because the railway police recovered his mobile phone from the spot where he was found, and there were multiple calls from his family members on it. Mantu Kumar, who hailed from Jagdishpur Kothia village, under the jurisdiction of the Tariyani police station in Sheohar district, was the victim of this unfortunate incident. He had been serving in the Army for the past 15 years.

Former Army Soldier Was Visiting His In-Laws in Muzaffarpur

According to the available information, Mantu Kumar had travelled to his in-laws’ home in the Ahiyapur police station area of Muzaffarpur. Reports suggested that he had been under mental stress following disagreements with his wife.

However, the circumstances leading to the incident have not been officially established. Police have not confirmed the exact cause of his death, and the sequence of events remains under investigation.

Repeated Calls on Mobile Phone Helped Identify the Deceased

After receiving information about the incident, Government Railway Police (GRP) station house officer Ranjit Kumar reached the spot with a police team.

During the initial proceedings, officers recovered a mobile phone believed to belong to the deceased. His family members were repeatedly calling the number, helping the police establish his identity. The railway police subsequently contacted his relatives and informed them about the incident.

Body Sent for Postmortem as Family Receives News

The police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem examination. After the procedure was completed, Mantu Kumar’s brother received the body and took it to their family home in Sheohar district. The incident left people gathering near the railway overbridge, with several passersby stopping to see what had happened.

Crowd Near Railway Overbridge Disrupts Traffic

A large crowd gathered beneath the railway overbridge and along the road as news of the former soldier’s death spread. The gathering affected movement across the bridge, resulting in traffic congestion in the area. The GRP has registered an unnatural death (UD) case in connection with the incident.

Station House Officer Ranjit Kumar said the police were carrying out the necessary procedures. The exact circumstances surrounding Mantu Kumar’s death will become clearer as the investigation progresses.