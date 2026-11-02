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Home > Regionals News > Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband

Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband

A woman identified as Neha Tiwari died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of her 11th-floor flat in Gurugram. Her husband works abroad, while police are examining CCTV footage to find out what happened.

Gurugram Woman Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor. (Photo: Canva)
Gurugram Woman Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 19:26 IST

A tragic incident was reported from Gurugram’s Mahindra Aura Society, where a retired colonel’s daughter died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building. The deceased has been identified as Neha Tiwari. She had been living with her father in a flat at the society in Sector 110A. According to reports, Neha recently returned from New Zealand, and this incident took place on Monday afternoon. Neha was reportedly walking around the balcony when she suddenly climbed over the railing and jumped. She suffered fatal injuries in the fall and died on the spot. The incident left residents of the society shocked. Police reached the location soon after receiving information and began an investigation.

Neha Tiwari Was Living With Her Father In Gurugram

Neha had been staying with her father in their flat on the 11th floor of Mahindra Aura Society. Her husband, Shubham Sharma, works abroad. The couple got married in 2021. According to reports, Neha was alone on the balcony shortly before the incident. She reportedly walked around for some time before suddenly climbing over the railing. Although some people were present in the society, nobody reportedly noticed what was happening in time to intervene.

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Sudden Incident Leaves Society Residents Shocked

Neha’s fall caused panic among people present in the residential complex. Some residents raised an alarm and immediately informed the police. The Bajghera police station team reached the spot and inspected the area. The police took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. It is not yet clear whether Neha’s father was present inside the flat when the incident happened.

Police Examine CCTV Footage, Contact Husband Abroad

Police are now examining CCTV footage from the society premises and the concerned residential tower to establish the sequence of events. Investigators are also trying to contact Neha’s husband, Shubham Sharma, who is currently abroad. The police said an initial investigation is underway. The exact circumstances surrounding Neha’s death have not yet been established.

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Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband
Tags: breaking-newscctv footagegurugramharyana newsMahindra AuraNeha Tiwarinew zealandpolice probe

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Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband

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Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband
Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband
Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband
Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband
Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband

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