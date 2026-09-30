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Home > Regionals News > Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?

Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?

Police are investigating the case and suspect the involvement of a domestic help who had been hired through an agency only a few days earlier.

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 21:24 IST

A 70-year-old retired IAS officer, Rakesh Agarwal, was found dead at his residence in Bhopal’s Suraj Nagar area under the Ratibad police station limits. According to reports, Agarwal was found with his throat allegedly slit. Police have launched an investigation into the murder and are searching for a domestic help suspected to be involved in the crime.

Wife finds officer dead

Agarwal lived at the house with his wife. Police said his wife was asleep in another room when the incident allegedly took place. According to police, she woke up at around 4 am and found the door of her room latched from the outside. She reportedly called another caretaker, Amar, who helped open the door. The two then allegedly found Agarwal lying dead inside the house with his throat slit.

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Domestic help under suspicion

Investigators suspect the involvement of a domestic worker who had reportedly been hired through an agency only a few days before the incident. Police suspect that the domestic help may have robbed the house before fleeing. Cash was allegedly stolen, and the suspect is also believed to have attempted to set the house on fire.

Belongings missing from house

Police are also investigating reports that several of Agarwal’s belongings were missing from the residence. Apart from a pair of clothes, most of his belongings were reportedly found missing. The circumstances have led investigators to examine both robbery and other possible motives behind the killing.

Search for suspect underway

Police teams have launched a search for the suspected domestic help and are examining evidence collected from the crime scene. Investigators are also questioning people connected to the household and checking other leads. The motive behind the alleged murder has not yet been established. Police said the investigation is underway and further details are expected as the probe progresses.
Also Read: Mysuru Youth Proposes To Girl, Tries To Hug Her; After Rejection, He Sets Himself, Girl On Fire

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Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?
Tags: Bhopal crime newsBhopal Murder CaseBhopal newsIAS Officer Found DeadRakesh AgarwalRakesh Agarwal MurderRetired IAS OfficerRetired IAS Officer MurderThroat Slit Murder

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Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?

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Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?
Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?
Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?
Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?
Retired IAS Officer Found With Throat Slit In Bhopal; What Happened Inside The House?

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