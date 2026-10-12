Returning From Family Function, 4 of a Family Including Child Charred to Death as EV Crashes Into Divider and Catches Fire

Four members of a family, including a child, were charred to death after their electric vehicle crashed into a road divider and burst into flames on the Vijayawada West Bypass in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district on Monday evening. Another occupant suffered critical injuries in the devastating accident. The family was returning from a function when the car reportedly rammed into a roadside railing, triggering a fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle. The four occupants were trapped inside and died on the spot, police said.

Family Returning From Function When EV Crashed on Vijayawada Bypass

The accident occurred around 6 pm on Monday as the occupants were returning from a family function in Namburu village in Guntur district. The deceased were identified as Kommareddy Ramdev, 39, a resident of Nunna near Vijayawada; his mother, Kommareddy Aruna, 65; his sister, Tiguru Vijaya, 30, both residents of Namburu; and a child whose identity was not immediately available. According to a senior Vijayawada police official, the vehicle struck a roadside railing or divider before catching fire.

Flames Engulfed Electric Car, Trapping Four Occupants

The fire spread rapidly through the vehicle, leaving the occupants trapped inside. Four people died at the scene before they could be rescued. The severity of the blaze prompted an emergency response after local residents alerted the police and fire services. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

One Injured in Andhra Pradesh EV Accident, Condition Critical

Another person travelling in the car sustained critical injuries. Local residents helped shift the injured occupant to a nearby hospital. Police said the victim remained in critical condition, citing doctors treating the person. Further details about the injured occupant were not immediately available.

Overspeeding Suspected as Police Probe Fatal EV Crash

Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding may have caused the accident, police said. However, the exact circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation. Authorities are examining the sequence of events that caused the electric vehicle to hit the divider and catch fire. The investigation is expected to establish how the collision occurred and what led to the blaze that claimed four lives.