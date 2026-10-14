Returning Home From Temple, Girl Dies As Speeding Tipper Hits Bike In Panchkula, Father Seriously Injured, Driver Flees

A girl died on the spot, and her father was seriously injured after a speeding tipper truck rammed into their motorcycle in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Wednesday. The accident took place between Trilokpur Chowk and the Tangri River bridge in the Raipur Rani area. The father and daughter were returning home from a temple. The deceased daughter was identified as Ashima, a resident of Bilaspur. Her father, Balwinder, son of Lajja Ram, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Father And Daughter Were Returning Home From Temple

According to reports, Balwinder was riding his motorcycle with his daughter Ashima after visiting a temple. During their journey home, a speeding tipper truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle head-on. The collision was so severe that Ashima died at the scene and her father suffered serious injuries. An ambulance was called, and Balwinder was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Panchkula Accident Triggers Traffic Jam

Following the accident, police personnel reached the spot and took control of the situation. The girl’s body was taken into custody and placed in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The collision also disrupted traffic on the stretch, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides of the road. Commuters faced delays as authorities dealt with the aftermath of the accident.

Overgrown Bushes Raise Road Safety Concerns

The accident has sparked anger among local residents. They raised concerns about road safety and the condition of the route. Villagers allege that several accidents have occurred on the stretch in the past. They claim thick bushes along the roadside obstruct visibility near bends, making it difficult for drivers to spot oncoming vehicles.

Residents have urged the administration and concerned departments to identify accident-prone spots, clear the overgrown bushes and introduce stronger traffic safety measures.

Police Search For Absconding Tipper Driver

Dhaniram, the investigating officer at Raipur Rani police station, said the police team reached the scene after receiving information about the accident. He confirmed that the injured man was taken to hospital and the girl’s body was sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Police are searching for the tipper driver, who allegedly fled after the collision. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and trace the driver. The investigation is underway.