Rewa Hospital Chief Removed After ‘You Got Your Sister Pregnant’ Remark To Family Of 22-Year-Old Dead Woman

Madhya Pradesh government has removed Dr Rahul Mishra as superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, days after a video of his interaction with the family of a pregnant woman who died along with her newborn triggered a political controversy. The state Public Health and Medical Education Department issued an order on September 1, handing over the superintendent’s charge to Dr Priyank Sharma, a professor in the general surgery department, “until further orders”. The hospital is attached to Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa. The order did not mention any reason for the change.

Madhya Pradesh hospital action follows viral video and political row

The action came after a video purportedly showed Dr Mishra speaking to relatives of 25-year-old Kalpana Mishra, who died after undergoing a C-section at the hospital. During the interaction, he was reportedly heard telling a family member: “You got your 22-year-old sister pregnant,” as the family questioned the hospital over Kalpana’s treatment and death. The remark drew criticism and became a political issue in Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Mishra later denied negligence and apologised for the remark. “My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. My statement absolutely did not mean what it is being interpreted to mean,” he said. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari accused the government of protecting the superintendent and alleged that Dr Mishra was linked to Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla. Patwari questioned why he remained in the post despite the controversy and attributed the delayed action to political connections.

Madhya Pradesh inquiry continues into mother and newborn deaths

Reports say that the controversy is linked to the ongoing inquiry into the deaths of Kalpana and her newborn. A resident of Hatwa in Rewa district, Kalpana was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of August 25. She underwent a C-section at around 8.30 pm on August 26, but her condition later deteriorated and she died while undergoing treatment. Her infant also did not survive.

Her family alleged that doctors failed to provide adequate care despite repeated requests. Hours before her death, a video purportedly showed Kalpana pleading with her family to take her home while hospital staff tried to restrain her. “If this kind of treatment continues, these people will kill me,” she was heard saying. “I won’t survive. Please save me, my life is in danger.”

Madhya Pradesh family seeks FIR as doctor cites medical history

Kalpana’s father, Ramsharan Mishra, said he repeatedly asked doctors to examine his daughter and closely monitor her condition. “Kalpana was my only daughter. Today, she has left us. The police must register an FIR against those responsible. The doctor on duty and the staff must be suspended. Before her death, she told me, ‘Papa, save me. These people will kill me’,” he said, as per reports.

Dr Mishra had rejected the allegations of medical negligence and blamed insufficient antenatal check-ups for the complications. “The incident is unfortunate. The family made a very serious lapse,” he said. “As per protocol, a pregnant woman should undergo at least eight examinations. Looking at her documents, we found she had been examined only twice, both at a private hospital. Because her blood pressure and heart rate increased, Kalpana lost consciousness.”

Madhya Pradesh medical panel to decide responsibility after probe

Reportedly, Dr Mishra said a high-level inquiry committee had been formed and two nursing officers had been suspended. “This is a medical matter. Why the patient did not regain consciousness is a subject of investigation, and action will be taken against whoever is found responsible based on the inquiry’s findings,” he said.

He also maintained that doctors had followed medical protocols. “The woman was treated according to medical protocols. There was no negligence on the part of the doctors. However, inquiries are underway into the family’s allegations. The body was handed over to the family following the post-mortem,” he added. The latest administrative order now puts Dr Priyank Sharma in charge of the hospital while the inquiry into the deaths and the allegations surrounding Kalpana’s treatment continues.

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