‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital has once again landed in controversy. The hospital, located in Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla’s home district, has faced a series of allegations over the past week. From claims of medical negligence to allegations of wrongly declaring a living person dead, the hospital has remained in the spotlight. Now, a fresh case involving the death of a woman after a road accident has triggered another controversy.

Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Faces Fresh Allegations

According to reports, the woman was injured in a road accident in Satna district. She reportedly fell from a bike and suffered serious injuries to her head and face. She was first taken to the Satna District Hospital. Due to her serious condition, doctors referred her to Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The woman was admitted to the hospital on August 30. Doctors started her treatment, but her condition reportedly did not improve.

Woman Put on Ventilator After Condition Worsened

As her health condition became critical, she was put on a ventilator. However, the woman later died during treatment. After her death, her family made a serious allegation against the hospital. The family claimed that insects were seen moving on the woman’s body. They reportedly recorded a video and shared it with the media and hospital management. The allegation has raised fresh questions about patient care and hospital hygiene at Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Rewa Hospital Management Responds to Family’s Allegations

The hospital management, however, has rejected allegations of negligence. Doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital issued a press note and gave a different explanation for the incident. According to the hospital management, the family members had brought food from outside. The hospital claimed that something resembling an insect was seen in the food. The management alleged that the family recorded a video and then made serious allegations against the hospital.

Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Remains Under Spotlight

The latest incident comes amid several recent controversies at the hospital. Earlier, allegations had surfaced about medical negligence, including a claim that the wrong injection was administered in one case. In another shocking incident, a man was allegedly declared dead despite being alive.

Fresh allegations are now emerging after the woman’s demise; this has brought the Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital under serious public scrutiny. The hospital management has denied negligence, while the family continues to raise questions over the treatment and conditions at the hospital.