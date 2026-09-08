LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is facing fresh questions after a woman’s family alleged that insects were seen on her body following her death while on a ventilator. Hospital management has denied negligence.

‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-08 16:21 IST

Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital has once again landed in controversy. The hospital, located in Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla’s home district, has faced a series of allegations over the past week. From claims of medical negligence to allegations of wrongly declaring a living person dead, the hospital has remained in the spotlight. Now, a fresh case involving the death of a woman after a road accident has triggered another controversy.

Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Faces Fresh Allegations

According to reports, the woman was injured in a road accident in Satna district. She reportedly fell from a bike and suffered serious injuries to her head and face. She was first taken to the Satna District Hospital. Due to her serious condition, doctors referred her to Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The woman was admitted to the hospital on August 30. Doctors started her treatment, but her condition reportedly did not improve.

You Might Be Interested In

Woman Put on Ventilator After Condition Worsened

As her health condition became critical, she was put on a ventilator. However, the woman later died during treatment. After her death, her family made a serious allegation against the hospital. The family claimed that insects were seen moving on the woman’s body. They reportedly recorded a video and shared it with the media and hospital management. The allegation has raised fresh questions about patient care and hospital hygiene at Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Rewa Hospital Management Responds to Family’s Allegations

The hospital management, however, has rejected allegations of negligence. Doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital issued a press note and gave a different explanation for the incident. According to the hospital management, the family members had brought food from outside. The hospital claimed that something resembling an insect was seen in the food. The management alleged that the family recorded a video and then made serious allegations against the hospital.

Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Remains Under Spotlight

The latest incident comes amid several recent controversies at the hospital. Earlier, allegations had surfaced about medical negligence, including a claim that the wrong injection was administered in one case. In another shocking incident, a man was allegedly declared dead despite being alive.

Fresh allegations are now emerging after the woman’s demise; this has brought the Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital under serious public scrutiny. The hospital management has denied negligence, while the family continues to raise questions over the treatment and conditions at the hospital.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator
Tags: madhya pradeshRewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

RELATED News

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 08-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-536 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

2-Year-Old Girl Crushed By Car While Playing Outside Home In Gurugram, CCTV Captures Accident

Who Is Neha Jha? Model-Looking Smuggler Held With 75 Litres Of Liquor In Bihar Train

Judge Vs Judge: Why SC’s Sandeep Mehta Wrote 4 Letters To CJI Against Rajasthan HC Judge

LG Sinha Approves Key Amendments to J&K Industrial Land Policy 2021-30: Why Rs 4,000 Crore Projects Get a Push

LATEST NEWS

Former Coach Jason Gillespie Reveals ‘PCB Still Owes Me Thousands Of Dollars’ Slams Pakistan Cricket Board

‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

ENG vs PAK: Check England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: ‘Looks Like It’s Going to Fall’ Students Recorded Cracks Minutes Before PG Came Crashing Down

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Twist: All 16 Contestants In Danger Zone, But Why Are None Of Them Housemates Yet?

World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in Post-Monsoon Wellness as India Enters the Festive Season

Fact Check: Pakistan Cricketers Wear Virat Kohli’s One8 Shoes at Women’s Asia Cup? Here’s What Viral Photos Show

Mysore Mallige Scandal: How A Private Video Leak Became One Of India’s Earliest Viral MMS Controversies

‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator
‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator
‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator
‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

QUICK LINKS