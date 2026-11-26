A woman has levelled serious allegations against a Faridabad-based right-wing activist named Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Hindu. The woman Gudia Singh, who claims to be Vijay Hindu’s First wife, has accused him of domestic violence and harassment. Vijay is reportedly associated with a Bajranj Dal, a right-wing Hindu organisation. Gudia has alleged that Vijay has abandoned her eight years ago and is keeping a second woman, Preeti, at his other home.

Gudia also accused Vijay Hindu of physically assaulting and humiliating her, and pressuring her not to go public about her relationship with him.

The woman also alleged her mother-in-law, Sumitra Devi, locked the home and held a police team hostage when it accompanied her to retrieve her belongings. She also alleged that Vijay’s second wife Preeti also threatened her during the incident.

According to Gudia, she married Vijay Kumar on July 20, 2008, at Kalkaji Temple. Gudia claims she is an orphan and that the couple has two sons.

In 2018, Gudia alleged, Vijay brought a woman named Preeti into their home and began living with her. Gudia claimed that she has been living separately since 2020 and has faced repeated physical assault and verbal abuse allegedly from Vijay and mother-in-law.

Gudia further alleged that even after relocating to a new house, she continued to face harassment and humiliation, and was pressured to hide her identity.

Questioning her husband Vijay’s public image, Gudia accused him of maintaining a ‘double face’. She alleged that Vijay presents himself as a member of the Bajrang Dal and claims to protect women and girls, while allegedly mistreating his own wife.

“I am also someone’s sister and daughter. He has a double face,” she said. Gudia said she approached Palla police station on November 5, seeking assistance in retrieving her belongings, including winter clothes and blankets.

She alleged that when a police team accompanied her to collect the items from Vijay’s home, her mother-in-law locked the premises, allegedly preventing the police personnel from leaving. Preeti also allegedly threatened her.

Gudia has sought protection claiming that her life is in danger. She has also requested that her belongings be returned.

Meanwhile, Gudia’s mother-in-law Sumitra Devi claimed that some people entered her house secretly and that she was unaware of their identity. Sumitra claimed that some of the cops were not wearing police uniforms and went upstairs without informing her. She said she locked the premises and did not allow them to take the belongings.