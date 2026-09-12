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Home > Regionals News > RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

Angry residents allegedly vandalised several police vehicles and attacked police personnel, while a suspect’s house was also set on fire.

Mahto was shot dead during a morning walk in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, triggering protests and violence in the area. (Source:X)
Mahto was shot dead during a morning walk in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, triggering protests and violence in the area. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 15:41 IST

RJD leader Baidyanath Mahto was shot dead during a morning walk in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Saturday, triggering widespread anger and violence in the area. The incident took place at around 6 am, after armed assailants allegedly opened fire on Mahto from close range before fleeing the scene.

RJD Leader Killed in Morning Walk Attack

According to preliminary information, Mahto was out for his morning walk when the attackers approached him and opened fire. He suffered serious bullet injuries, including wounds to his head and other parts of his body. Despite the attack, the assailants managed to escape from the spot. Mahto was the husband of Dilkhush Devi, the councillor of Ward Number 13. His killing has sparked outrage among relatives and local residents, who have raised questions over the police response to earlier threats and incidents involving him.

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Mob Erupts in Anger, Police Vehicles Vandalised

Soon after news of the murder spread, an angry crowd gathered and began protesting against the police. The situation quickly turned violent as protesters pelted stones at police personnel and damaged several vehicles. Vehicles belonging to the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, as well as police vehicles from around eight police stations, were reportedly attacked. Vehicles associated with the District Magistrate and SP were also targeted during the protest. Two inspectors and two other police personnel reportedly suffered injuries in the stone-pelting.

Suspect’s House Set on Fire

The violence escalated further when a group of residents allegedly attacked the house of one of the suspects, identified as Ezaz, and set it on fire. The incident has heightened tension in the area, prompting authorities to deploy additional security forces to prevent further violence.

Family Alleges Police Negligence

Mahto’s relatives have alleged that local police negligence and a lack of timely action contributed to the murder. They claimed that concerns had previously been raised over threats against Mahto, but adequate action was not taken. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and the allegations of negligence. The identities and whereabouts of the attackers remain under investigation.
Also Read: Prajwal Revanna Case: Intimate Videos Found On Seized Device During Bengaluru Jail Raid

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RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured
Tags: Baidyanath MahtoBaidyanath Mahto murderbihar newsBihar RJD leaderhome-hero-pos-4police vehicles vandalisedRJD leader killedRJD Leader shot deadSitamarhi murderSitamarhi violence

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RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

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RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

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RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured
RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured
RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured
RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured
RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

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