Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels

This isn’t a roadside eatery or a local budget hotel caught using spoiled ingredients. Surprisingly, the shocking findings come from luxury 5-star hotels in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru. A series of surprise raids conducted by the state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department across top-tier hotels in the city uncovered unhygienic kitchen conditions and major safety violations.

30 Special Teams Deployed Across Bengaluru

To ensure that Karnataka’s most prestigious establishments comply with food safety standards, the department deployed nearly 30 specialized teams to inspect 26 three-star and five-star hotels across the Bengaluru Urban district.

During the inspections, officials seized spoiled meat, expired dairy products, and sub-standard kitchen staples—including oil, spices, tea powder, cheese, tomato sauce, and lemon juice—from high-profile establishments. Key properties where violations were reported such as The Lalit Ashok (Annex South), Shangri-La Bengaluru, Four Seasons Hotel, Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield, Taj Yeshwantpur, and Radisson Blu (The Atria).

Widespread Kitchen Violations and Health Risks

Food safety officers reported several alarming issues in multiple luxury hotel kitchens, ranging from dirty prep stations and poorly maintained storage areas to the use of expired milk products, rotten meat, and vegetables with visible fungal growth. Inspections also revealed serious cross-contamination risks due to a failure to maintain separate storage facilities for vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, along with regulatory lapses like misbranded food items and non-compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) labeling norms.

State Vows Strict Action Following Lab Testing

As part of the crackdown, officials collected 35 food samples across various establishments and sent them for detailed laboratory testing. Department authorities confirmed that strict legal action and penalties will follow once the official lab reports are released. Karnataka Health Minister U. T. Khader emphasized that even elite establishments will not be exempt from compliance and must adhere strictly to state food safety guidelines.

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