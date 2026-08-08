LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels

Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels

State food safety officials raided top 5-star hotels across Bengaluru, seizing rotten meat, expired milk, and spoiled produce.

Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 00:24 IST

This isn’t a roadside eatery or a local budget hotel caught using spoiled ingredients. Surprisingly, the shocking findings come from luxury 5-star hotels in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru. A series of surprise raids conducted by the state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department across top-tier hotels in the city uncovered unhygienic kitchen conditions and major safety violations.

30 Special Teams Deployed Across Bengaluru

To ensure that Karnataka’s most prestigious establishments comply with food safety standards, the department deployed nearly 30 specialized teams to inspect 26 three-star and five-star hotels across the Bengaluru Urban district.

You Might Be Interested In

During the inspections, officials seized spoiled meat, expired dairy products, and sub-standard kitchen staples—including oil, spices, tea powder, cheese, tomato sauce, and lemon juice—from high-profile establishments. Key properties where violations were reported such as The Lalit Ashok (Annex South), Shangri-La Bengaluru, Four Seasons Hotel, Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield, Taj Yeshwantpur, and Radisson Blu (The Atria). 

Widespread Kitchen Violations and Health Risks

Food safety officers reported several alarming issues in multiple luxury hotel kitchens, ranging from dirty prep stations and poorly maintained storage areas to the use of expired milk products, rotten meat, and vegetables with visible fungal growth. Inspections also revealed serious cross-contamination risks due to a failure to maintain separate storage facilities for vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, along with regulatory lapses like misbranded food items and non-compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) labeling norms.

State Vows Strict Action Following Lab Testing

As part of the crackdown, officials collected 35 food samples across various establishments and sent them for detailed laboratory testing. Department authorities confirmed that strict legal action and penalties will follow once the official lab reports are released. Karnataka Health Minister U. T. Khader emphasized that even elite establishments will not be exempt from compliance and must adhere strictly to state food safety guidelines.

Also Read: Why Court Has Stopped Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels
Tags: Bengaluru 5 star hotel raidsBengaluru food safety inspectionBengaluru hotel food safety crackdownhome-hero-pos-8Karnataka Health Minister UT KhaderLuxury hotel kitchen violations

RELATED News

Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

Gujarat’s ‘Shaking’ Well In Morbi Leaves Villagers Curious: What’s Behind The Mystery?

Noida Rain Turns Roads Into Rivers: Ambulance Trapped In 4-Ft Water; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Till August 11

Burnt Roti Thrown At Children, Water Curry Served: UP School Mid-Day Meal Video Goes Viral – Watch

Bengaluru Jewellery Store Owner Fights Back Robbers; Foils Robbery in Heroic Manner: Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Colombo Weather Impact Day 2 Of India’s Practice Fixture Against Sri Lanka Cricket XI?

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Check How To Apply For 1,538 Junior Associate Posts At sbi.bank.in

Why Court Has Stopped Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project

Who is Charlie Chauhan? KKR Star Ramandeep Singh Marries Popular TV Actress; Arshdeep Singh Attends | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SL: Why is Sri Lanka Cricket Offering Free Stadium Entry For India’s Test Series?

Why Speaker Om Birla Wants A Porch At Parliament’s Makar Dwar

6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

Heavy Rains Paralyse Delhi-NCR: Widespread Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos As IMD Issues Red Alert

Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels
Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels
Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels
Rotten Meat and Veggies, Expired Milk: What Food Safety Officials Found Inside Bengaluru’s 5-Star Hotels

QUICK LINKS