In a village in Bihar, 700 artisans are working day and night on a mandap inspired by famous monuments. The occasion is the wedding of the MLA’s daughter, and the guest list is counted in lakhs.

A Village Prepares

In Ladma village, preparations are in full swing for the wedding of Shivangi Singh, daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh. The wedding is set for November 25, and the organisers expect more than four lakh guests. Crores of rupees are reportedly being spent.

A Pandal On 11 Bigha

According to the details in your input, a grand pandal is being built on more than 11 bigha of land. Skilled tent makers have been brought from Mau in Uttar Pradesh, and lights for the whole venue are being brought from Bengal.

More than 700 artisans are said to be working day and night to finish the decoration.

A Mandap Inspired By Monuments

The wedding mandap is being built on the lines of the Red Fort and Hawa Mahal. The theme is also said to take inspiration from Jaipur’s famous Patrika Gate.

The main stage is planned to be 105 feet wide and 38 feet long, with a height of about 40 feet.

A Horse Race By Noon

Guests will also get entertainment. A horse race is planned for the afternoon. Horses are arriving from Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and other states. There are also several horses in the stable at Singh’s residence.

Riders have started practising on the track. The winner will get a Mahindra Thar.

Over 200 Dishes On The Menu

The menu is being planned with more than 200 dishes. A cooking tent has been set up on around 3 bigha, where food materials are being stored.

Over 400 counters will serve guests, with 10,000 people responsible for serving the food.

What Guests Can Expect To Eat

Bihari dishes will include litti chokha, makhana kheer, desi ghee malpua, balushahi, rasgulla and Silao khaja. The main course will feature shahi kofta, paneer, dal makhani, and Kashmiri pulao and biryani.

For street food, there will be chaat counters, golgappe, dosa, chowmein, pizza and pasta, along with imported ice cream.

The Court Date Behind The Celebration

There is a court angle. The Supreme Court has directed Anant Singh to surrender in a murder related case by December 1, 2026. The court’s order allows him to attend the wedding on November 25, before the deadline. The details of the case and his position are not in your input. His side has not been presented here. Please see the notes.

What Happens Next?

Will the wedding go off as planned, with four lakh guests? Which political leaders and celebrities will attend? And what will happen on December 1, the date by which the Supreme Court has asked Singh to surrender? The wedding on November 25 will answer the first questions, and the court date will answer the last.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Woman Constable Bursts Firecrackers Inside Mumbai Police Station To Celebrate Inspector’s Transfer, Says ‘6 More Will Follow’