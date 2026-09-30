Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid

A Bihar Vigilance Bureau probe into alleged disproportionate assets has led to simultaneous raids on the premises of bureaucrat couple Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and Kumari Sweety, uncovering cash, jewellery, luxury watches and property and investment documents. Diwakar is Additional District Magistrate (Supply), Patna, while his wife Sweety is District Sub-Registrar of Danapur. Searches were carried out on Monday at their Patna residence and ancestral home in Begusarai. Officials said cash exceeding Rs 1 crore, along with jewellery and luxury watches worth crores, has been recovered so far.

Bihar raids find cash, watches and financial records

Reports say that in Patna, officials recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash and 48 watches valued at Rs 6 lakh. Another Rs 9 lakh in cash, besides gold and silver jewellery, was recovered from Begusarai. Documents linked to land, bank accounts, investments and financial transactions were also found at both locations.

Machines were brought in to count the recovered cash. Vigilance officials verified the money, jewellery and documents, while the department’s DIG remained at the scene and supervised the operation. The exact amount and value of the cash and gold jewellery will be confirmed only after the investigation is completed.

Bihar property trail includes flats and plots

As per reports, the bureau’s searches also brought up details of assets allegedly amassed by Ravindra Diwakar. He had purchased two flats in Patna, registered in his and his wife’s names, with a combined value of Rs 1.07 crore. Three plots in Patna, registered in the names of his wife and father, were valued at approximately Rs 1.28 crore.

The recovered material will now be assessed to determine the extent of the alleged disproportionate assets. An official statement from the Vigilance Department detailing the findings is still awaited.

Bihar vigilance probe to determine next legal action

The investigation is continuing at the multiple locations. According to an official, once the operation is over, police will register an FIR against the individuals concerned if the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets are substantiated.

Authorities are yet to establish the final value and nature of all assets recovered during the Bihar raids. Further details are expected after the documents, cash, jewellery and other material are examined.

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