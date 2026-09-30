LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid

Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid

Bihar Vigilance Bureau raids on bureaucrat couple Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and Kumari Sweety recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash, jewellery, luxury watches and property documents in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Bihar Bureaucrat Couple Raided, Crores In Assets Under Scanner (Image: X)
Bihar Bureaucrat Couple Raided, Crores In Assets Under Scanner (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 10:11 IST

A Bihar Vigilance Bureau probe into alleged disproportionate assets has led to simultaneous raids on the premises of bureaucrat couple Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and Kumari Sweety, uncovering cash, jewellery, luxury watches and property and investment documents. Diwakar is Additional District Magistrate (Supply), Patna, while his wife Sweety is District Sub-Registrar of Danapur. Searches were carried out on Monday at their Patna residence and ancestral home in Begusarai. Officials said cash exceeding Rs 1 crore, along with jewellery and luxury watches worth crores, has been recovered so far.

Bihar raids find cash, watches and financial records

Reports say that in Patna, officials recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash and 48 watches valued at Rs 6 lakh. Another Rs 9 lakh in cash, besides gold and silver jewellery, was recovered from Begusarai. Documents linked to land, bank accounts, investments and financial transactions were also found at both locations.

You Might Be Interested In

Machines were brought in to count the recovered cash. Vigilance officials verified the money, jewellery and documents, while the department’s DIG remained at the scene and supervised the operation. The exact amount and value of the cash and gold jewellery will be confirmed only after the investigation is completed.

Bihar property trail includes flats and plots

As per reports, the bureau’s searches also brought up details of assets allegedly amassed by Ravindra Diwakar. He had purchased two flats in Patna, registered in his and his wife’s names, with a combined value of Rs 1.07 crore. Three plots in Patna, registered in the names of his wife and father, were valued at approximately Rs 1.28 crore.

The recovered material will now be assessed to determine the extent of the alleged disproportionate assets. An official statement from the Vigilance Department detailing the findings is still awaited.

Bihar vigilance probe to determine next legal action

The investigation is continuing at the multiple locations. According to an official, once the operation is over, police will register an FIR against the individuals concerned if the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets are substantiated.

Authorities are yet to establish the final value and nature of all assets recovered during the Bihar raids. Further details are expected after the documents, cash, jewellery and other material are examined.

Also Read: Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid
Tags: biharbihar newscorruptionhome-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

20 Years of Marriage, Then Love Affair: Wife Elopes With Lover, Husband Chops Off Her Nose in Sitapur, Says, ‘I’ve Taken My Revenge’

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Gang-Raped At Guest House; What Happened After She Returned Home?

Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?

Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?

LATEST NEWS

Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid

Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In London Amid Income Tax Probe Into Film Funds

Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue

Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Boxing Semifinal on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Can India Seal the Series? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking

Premier League Confirms Manchester City Guilty of All Financial Charges, ‘Sham’ Contracts And £830m Overstated Income Revealed

Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid
Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid
Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid
Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid
Rs 1 Crore Cash, 48 Watches And Luxury Assets: Bihar Vigilance Calls In Cash-Counting Machines At Bureaucrat Couple’s Home After Raid

QUICK LINKS