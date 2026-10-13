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Home > Regionals News > Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case

Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case

A 33-year-old Pune IT engineer allegedly faced demands for her salary, parental home and a Rs 1 crore flat, her father claims. Her suicide note named five relatives, as another dowry harassment case involving a young IT employee emerges.

Representative Image (Photo: freepik AI)
Representative Image (Photo: freepik AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 16:33 IST

A 33-year-old IT engineer in Pune died by suicide on September 29. She left behind a note that allegedly held her husband and four other members of her marital family responsible for her death. According to her father, her in-laws were harassing her for dowry for years. They were also demanding her entire salary, her parental home and a flat worth Rs 1 crore.

The woman, identified as Trishana Rahul Sakpal, married Rahul Sakpal in 2018, as per the complaint filed by her father, Balkrishna Nilkam. In that complaint, her father stated that the harassment began after their marriage and continued to affect her life. 

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Salary, Parental Home And Rs 1 Crore Flat Among Alleged Demands

Nilkam alleged that his daughter was pressured to hand over her entire salary to her in-laws. The family also allegedly demanded that she transfer her parental home to her mother-in-law and purchase a flat worth Rs 1 crore for her father-in-law. The allegations point to the financial pressure Trishana’s family claims she faced during her marriage. However, the claims are allegations and have not been established in court.

Trishana Returned To Her Parents’ Home After Alleged Abuse

Trishana reportedly returned to her parents’ home in 2021 after experiencing distress over alleged physical abuse. Her husband subsequently filed for divorce, reportedly seeking to remarry. The divorce proceedings were pending in court when she died on September 29 at her home. Her suicide note named her husband, Rahul Sakpal; mother-in-law Vaishali; father-in-law Sanjay; sister-in-law Shaili; and paternal grandmother-in-law Shakuntala Salunker as responsible for her death.

Following her father’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the five named individuals. The available information does not establish whether any arrests have been made.

Another Pune IT Employee Died After Alleged Dowry Harassment

Trishana’s death comes amid another reported case involving a young IT employee in Pune. A 23-year-old woman, Vaishnavi Praveen, died by suicide last month after her family alleged that she faced dowry-related harassment at her marital home. According to her family’s allegations, Vaishnavi’s family had spent Rs 45 lakh on her wedding and gifted 116 grams of gold. Despite this, her husband, Omkar Sanjaay Ghisare, and his family allegedly demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh for a car.

Vaishnavi Called Her Mother Before Her Death

On the evening of September 24, Vaishnavi is said to have called her mother and discussed the alleged harassment that she was facing. She had already talked with her in-laws over the phone. Unable to get in touch with Vaishnavi anymore, the family went to Pune to discover that she was dead. She died at her home. An FIR was lodged against her husband and his parents.

The two cases have raised questions again about the allegation of harassment due to dowry among young women in Pune. The allegations in both cases need to be investigated, while the deaths of the two women need to be probed by the relevant authorities.

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Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case
Tags: dowry harassmentDowry Harassment Allegationsindia newslatest crime newsmaharashtra newsPune Dowry Harassment CasePune IT engineer suicidePune newsRs 1 Crore Flat DemandSalary DemandTrishana Rahul Sakpal

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Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case

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Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case
Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case
Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case
Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case
Rs 1 Crore Flat, Entire Salary And Parental Home: Pune IT Engineer’s Suicide Note Names Husband, 4 In-Laws As Father Files Dowry Harassment Case

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