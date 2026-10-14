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Home > Regionals News > Rs 1 Crore Flat For Father-In-Law, Parental Home’s Flat For Mother-In-Law: Pune Techie Dies By Suicide After Dowry Harassment, Husband Filed For Divorce To Remarry

Rs 1 Crore Flat For Father-In-Law, Parental Home’s Flat For Mother-In-Law: Pune Techie Dies By Suicide After Dowry Harassment, Husband Filed For Divorce To Remarry

A 33-year-old Pune IT engineer, Trishna Sakpal, dies by suicide after alleged dowry harassment, naming her husband and in-laws in a suicide note. Another Pune techie, Vaishnavi Jarande, died by suicide over an alleged Rs 5 lakh car demand.

Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide, Names 5 In Suicide Note (Image: X)
Pune IT Engineer Dies By Suicide, Names 5 In Suicide Note (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 12:42 IST

A 33-year-old IT engineer, Trishna Rahul Sakpal, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Pune on September 29 after facing years of alleged dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. According to a complaint filed by her father, Balkrishna Nikam, she was pressured to hand over her entire salary, transfer her parental home’s flat to her mother-in-law and buy a flat worth Rs 1 crore for her father-in-law. Police have registered a case against five family members after recovering a suicide note in which Trishna allegedly held them responsible for her death.

How alleged dowry demands led to a Pune family dispute

Trishna married Rahul Sakpal in 2018. Her father alleged that she faced pressure over money and property after the marriage. Distressed by alleged physical abuse, she returned to her parents’ home in 2021.

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Her husband later filed for divorce so he could remarry, but the case remains pending in court. Trishna died by suicide on September 29.

In the suicide note recovered by police, she named her husband Rahul, mother-in-law Vaishali, father-in-law Sanjay, sister-in-law Shaili and paternal grandmother-in-law Shakuntala Salunke as responsible for her death. Based on her father’s complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against all five accused.

Another Pune techie died after alleged car dowry demand

The case comes after another alleged dowry harassment incident in Pune last month involving 23-year-old techie Vaishnavi Pravin Jarande. She died by suicide around four months after marrying Omkar Sanjay Ghisare.

It was said that she and her family were harassed by Ghisare and his parents both mentally and physically, and that they demanded an additional sum of Rs 5 lakh for buying a car. It was reported in the complaint that Rs 45 lakh was spent on her marriage and gave 10 tolas of gold, which is approximately 116 grams.

What took place prior to the death of Vaishnavi in Pune?

According to the complaint, Vaishnavi called her mother on the night of September 24 and spoke about the alleged harassment she was facing at her marital home. Later that night, at around 11:30 pm, her husband also contacted her parental family by phone.

The family was unable to reach Vaishnavi afterwards, prompting her parents to travel to Pune. When they arrived in the city, they were informed that she had died at her residence.

A case has been filed against Ghisare along with his parents in relation to the murder of Vaishnavi. Both these cases have put the focus back on the claims made in relation to dowry harassment that married women face in Pune.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: People Seen Jumping From Windows As Fire Breaks Out At Delhi’s Udham Fish Point; What Triggered The Blaze In Jaffrabad?    

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Rs 1 Crore Flat For Father-In-Law, Parental Home’s Flat For Mother-In-Law: Pune Techie Dies By Suicide After Dowry Harassment, Husband Filed For Divorce To Remarry
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Rs 1 Crore Flat For Father-In-Law, Parental Home’s Flat For Mother-In-Law: Pune Techie Dies By Suicide After Dowry Harassment, Husband Filed For Divorce To Remarry
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