Rs 1 Crore Gone, Gold Jewellery Missing as Maid and Her Husband Stole From Retired Railway Employee’s Home After 4 Years of Trust

A shocking case of alleged financial fraud has emerged from Naihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. A retired railway employee has accused his domestic help of stealing more than Rs 1 crore from his bank account. Gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was also allegedly taken from the home. Police have arrested the maid and her husband in connection with the case. The two accused have been identified as Barnali Mridha and Shambhu Mridha.

Maid Worked at His Home for Four Years

The complainant, Vishwanath Chakraborty, lives with his sister Shikha Chakraborty in railway quarters near Naihati station. Both reportedly have health problems and cannot move around easily. Barnali, who lives in Kanchrapara, had been working at their home for around four years.

According to the complaint, Vishwanath trusted Barnali with his banking work because of his condition. She reportedly handled his regular bank transactions. Vishwanath said he could not move around. Because of this, he gave Barnali access to his ATM card and signed chequebook.

Over Rs 1 Crore Allegedly Withdrawn

Police suspect that Barnali used the access given to her to withdraw money from Vishwanath’s account over time. The family reportedly realised that a large amount of money was missing from the account. They also noticed that Shikha’s gold jewellery was missing.

The discovery left the family shocked. The complaint states that the missing amount was more than Rs 1 crore, while jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was also allegedly taken.

Husband Also Arrested in Naihati Case

The family has accused Barnali’s husband, Shambhu Mridha, of being involved in the alleged theft. Following the complaint, Naihati police arrested both Barnali and Shambhu.

Police have started questioning the husband and wife about the money’s whereabouts. There are investigators who are checking the bank transactions, cheques and ATM usage which is linked to the case. As the investigation is still ongoing, more details about the case are expected to emerge as the police examine the financial records.