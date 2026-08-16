Rs 1 Crore Kill Threat To Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam Man Arrested, 3 Others Held

Assam Police have arrested a man in Morigaon district over an alleged social media threat against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The comment reportedly appeared during the live broadcast of Sarma’s Independence Day address on Friday.

The police have traced the main accused, identified as Abdul Mutaleb, who is a tailor by profession. According to the reports, the police have traced him after checking the mobile number which was linked to the alleged social media post. As per police, the number was registered in Mutaleb’s name and he was subsequently taken into custody.

Alleged ₹1 Crore Threat Appeared During Live Address

The alleged comment was posted using the name Abdul Mutaleb on Meta platforms. It reportedly threatened to kill Sarma for ₹1 crore and asked people willing to provide the money to contact the account. The post also allegedly carried slogans supporting Pakistan, including “Pakistan Zindabad”, along with remarks directed against India.

The comment came to light when Hemanta Biswa Sarma was delivering his Independence Day speech at the Khanapara veterinary and agricultural field in Guwahati.

Police Detain Three More People

After receiving the complaint, the Bhuragaon Police started verifying the account and mobile number linked with the threat. As a result of their investigations, Mutaleb was apprehended. Later, the police apprehended three more persons at night. These persons include the father, brother, and one more person. According to sources from the police, all three were arrested for questioning purposes.

Digital Evidence under Scrutiny

The investigators are currently analysing the social media account and other information associated with the threat message. They are also verifying if the threat message was posted by Mutaleb himself.

The police will now have to verify the digital evidence, including the mobile number and account activities. They will also investigate the motive behind the threat.