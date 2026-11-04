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Home > Regionals News > Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot

Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot

A Vadodara woman has announced a Rs 1 lakh reward to find her missing six-month-old Congo African grey parrot, Laddu, who flew out of his cage in Sevasi.

Vadodara Woman Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Find Missing Parrot Laddu (Image: X)
Vadodara Woman Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Find Missing Parrot Laddu (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 10:51 IST

A Rs 1 lakh reward has been announced in Vadodara for the safe return of a six-month-old Congo African grey parrot named Laddu, who flew out of his family’s home and went missing on Saturday evening. His owner, 35-year-old Jessica Parekh, has been searching for him for four days, contacting neighbours, the forest department and rescue groups, besides posting appeals on social media. While the reward has brought calls from people offering to arrange another bird, Jessica has refused, saying she wants only Laddu, whom she considers her child.

Vadodara woman offers Rs 1 lakh to find missing parrot Laddu

As per reports, Laddu went missing from the family’s home in Sevasi on Saturday evening after an unexpected visit from a delivery person. Jessica, a former schoolteacher, was feeding the parrot when the doorbell rang. She briefly stepped outside to collect a parcel, unaware that Laddu could open the latch of his cage.

Recalling the incident, Jessica said, “It was around 7.24 pm when a delivery person arrived. I was feeding Laddu through the cage and stepped out briefly to collect the parcel. Laddu was in his cage, but he knew how to open its latch. He did that and flew straight out of the main door before I could react.”

Vadodara family has no clue about Laddu’s whereabouts

Reports say that since the incident, the family has had no clear information about where the young parrot went. Jessica has approached neighbours, the forest department and various animal rescue services in the hope of finding him.

She has also turned to social media to spread the appeal and help people identify Laddu if they spot him. The forest department has assured her that it will help catch the bird if she manages to locate him, but there has been no breakthrough so far.

Vadodara parrot search enters fourth day, bird owners offer hope

Explaining her efforts, Jessica said, “I’ve reached out to the forest department, rescue groups… finally, I took to social media as it is the fourth day… I got calls from other enthusiasts and bird parents, who consoled me by saying that their parrots had returned even after eight or ten days. The forest department has said they will help catch him if I can spot him. So far, there has been no luck.”

Vadodara woman refuses offers for another bird

Jessica has also received several calls following her Rs 1 lakh reward announcement. However, some callers have misunderstood her appeal and offered to help her get another parrot instead.

She has made it clear that she is not looking for a replacement. For Jessica, Laddu is not just a pet but a member of the family, and she is waiting for her six-month-old companion to return home.

Also Read: Viral Video: Car Catches Fire With Liquor In It, Crowd Rushes To Grab Bottles; Stunning Visuals Show People Collecting Alcohol Bottles From Water     

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Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot
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Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot

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Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot
Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot
Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot
Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot
Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot

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