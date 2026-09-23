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Home > Regionals News > Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed

Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed

Surat textile market fire accused Vinod Savle allegedly set fire to cloth parcels over a Rs 10,000 salary dispute, causing Rs 24 crore in losses across 14 shops.

Rs 24 crore fabric destroyed in Surat textile market fire (Images: X)
Rs 24 crore fabric destroyed in Surat textile market fire (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 08:10 IST

Surat: An accountant turned a Rs 10,000 salary dispute into a Rs 24-crore “revenge” after setting fire to cloth parcels at a textile market in Surat, police said. The blaze, first suspected to be an accident, destroyed fabric across at least 14 shops at Shyam Sangini Textile Market on the night of September 8-9. The Crime Branch has arrested Vinod Pandit Savle after CCTV footage showed a masked man starting the fire. Police said he spent only about Rs 150 on petrol and used two matchsticks to carry out the arson.

Surat fire probe reveals a planned attack over Rs 10,000

As per reports, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Karanraj Vaghela said Savle had worked at Shop No 639 for about three months from April 2026. He quit in June after he was unable to handle the accounts work properly. According to police, Savle believed his former employer still owed him Rs 10,000 and wanted to “teach the owner a lesson”.

Investigators said Savle bought petrol worth around Rs 150 in a plastic bag and a bottle from a petrol pump in a nearby village. He entered the Surat market around 9 pm on September 8 and hid near the fifth-floor staircase. Around 12:30 am, when the market was deserted, he moved towards the targeted shop.

CCTV traces the Surat accused from entry to escape

Reportedly, CCTV footage showed the accused reaching the sixth floor with his face covered by a white cloth and a bag over his shoulder. He looked around before taking a petrol-filled bottle from the bag and pouring it over cloth boxes and parcels outside the shop. His first attempt to ignite them with a matchstick failed, but the cloth caught fire on his second attempt.

The footage then showed him running away as the flames grew. Police said he even turned back to check whether his plan had worked. The large amount of cloth and packing material helped the fire spread quickly across the market. Fire brigade personnel took hours to bring the blaze under control, destroying fabric worth Rs 24 crore.

Surat Crime Branch pieces together the escape route

According to reports, the Saroli area police had initially registered a case against an unidentified person. The Crime Branch later examined footage from several cameras installed under the Surat Police’s “Vishwas Project Phase-2”. Investigators stitched together the suspect’s movements from his entry into the market until his exit, which led them to Savle, a resident of Bilipatra Residency in Dindoli.

After the fire became known on social media and Savle learnt that an FIR had been registered, police said he switched off his mobile phone and left Surat with his wife and child. He first travelled to the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan and then went to Ayodhya.

Surat police check petrol purchase and possible accomplices

Reports say that Savle was arrested by a Crime Branch team near Flower Garden in Dindoli after returning to Surat. Vaghela said police are also examining how he was able to purchase loose petrol and whether the petrol pump followed the required rules. Officials indicated that action could be taken against the pump if negligence is found.

The Crime Branch is questioning Savle and investigating whether he planned the arson alone or whether anyone else was involved. Police said the investigation into the Rs 24-crore loss and the circumstances surrounding the fire is continuing.

Also Read: Gwalior Student Locked Inside Warehouse, Gang-Raped By 2 Operators Who Threatened To Kill Her    

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Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed
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Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed

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Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed
Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed
Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed
Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed
Rs 10,000 Salary Turns Into Rs 24 Crore Revenge; Ex-Employee Sets Textile Market On Fire In Surat, Video Shows How 14 Shops Were Destroyed

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