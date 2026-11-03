Rs 10.24 Crore Vanished From PNB Accounts Over 3 Years, CBI Arrests Bank Employee And Her Boyfriend, How Did The Fraud Unfold?

A woman officer at PNB and her boyfriend have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI )in connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of a total of ₹10.24 crores from customer accounts at the bank’s Sector Pi branch, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The names of the two persons involved in this fraud have been identified as Deepanshi, an office assistant at the branch, and Ashutosh Kumar Pathak, a private citizen, who is the boyfriend of the former.

How the ₹10.24 Crore PNB Fraud Came To Light

As per the information available, the alleged fraud was brought to light on September 16, when one customer approached the branch manager to report three fraudulent withdrawals from her account.

After her complaint, many other customers came forward to complain about large sums being withdrawn from their savings accounts and fixed deposits (FDs) without their permission. According to the information made available by the bank, a total amount of ₹10.24 crores had been fraudulently withdrawn from different accounts.

CBI Arrests PNB Employee And Her Alleged Boyfriend

The CBI registered a case on October 29 after receiving a complaint from PNB’s Noida divisional chief manager. The complaint alleged that Deepanshi conspired with Ashutosh and other unidentified associates to withdraw money from customers’ accounts. The agency subsequently arrested both accused. It also secured transit remand for Ashutosh from a special CBI court in Pune, Maharashtra.

Fraud Allegedly Continued For Three Years

According to the complaint filed by the bank, there has been fraud involving the funds in the last three years. Investigations are currently ongoing regarding the transactional details to determine the scope of the fraud committed.

FIR has been filed with complaints of criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, manipulation of accounts and criminal misconduct by public servants. Appropriate provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Information Technology Act have also been cited. As per the CBI, an extensive investigation into the matter has started.