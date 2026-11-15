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Home > Regionals News > Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?

Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?

According to investigators, Suresh allegedly helped transport the stolen ornaments, while Meenakshi reportedly provided her two-wheeler to facilitate the robbery.

Police have recovered around 5 kg of stolen jewellery, while the prime accused remains absconding. (Source:X)
Police have recovered around 5 kg of stolen jewellery, while the prime accused remains absconding. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-11-15 10:03 IST

A sensational robbery at a newly-opened Tanishq jewellery showroom in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai has taken a fresh turn, with police arresting two people allegedly linked to the crime and recovering around 5 kg of stolen jewellery. The prime accused, identified as YouTuber Nishant, remains absconding, while his father, Suresh, and girlfriend, Meenakshi, have been taken into custody. The arrests come days after a masked robber allegedly broke into the showroom on Madurai Bypass Road and escaped with gold and diamond jewellery worth approximately Rs 15 crore in an overnight heist.

Tattoo Helps Police Track Down Accused

According to police sources, a tattoo on Nishant’s body emerged as a crucial clue in the investigation and helped investigators identify and track the suspects. Four special police teams were formed to trace those involved in the robbery. The investigation eventually led to the arrests of Suresh and Meenakshi, while efforts to locate Nishant are continuing.

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How Did the Father and Girlfriend Allegedly Help?

Investigators suspect that Suresh played a role in transporting the stolen jewellery following the robbery, making him an accused in the case. Meenakshi, who is reportedly Nishant’s girlfriend, allegedly provided her two-wheeler to facilitate the crime. Police sources said both accused confessed to their alleged involvement during questioning. According to reports, the duo cited financial difficulties as the reason behind their involvement. Meenakshi has reportedly blamed Nishant for masterminding the robbery.

Rs 5 Crore? No, Rs 15 Crore Jewellery Stolen

The robbery came to light when showroom employees arrived at the newly-opened Tanishq outlet on Thursday morning and discovered that jewellery displayed for sale was missing. The stolen items reportedly included gold and diamond ornaments valued at around Rs 15 crore. Police have so far recovered approximately 5 kg of jewellery and are continuing their search for Nishant. Investigators are also working to trace the remaining stolen ornaments and establish the full sequence of events behind the high-value heist. The case has drawn considerable attention because of the alleged involvement of a YouTuber and people close to him in the planned robbery.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

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Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Madurai gold robberyMadurai Tanishq robberyMeenakshi arrestedNishant arrestedRs 15 crore jewellery heistSuresh arrestedTamil Nadu crime newsTanishq jewellery theftTanishq showroom robberyYouTuber girlfriendYouTuber Nishant

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Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?
Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?
Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?
Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?
Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?

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