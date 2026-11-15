Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?

A sensational robbery at a newly-opened Tanishq jewellery showroom in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai has taken a fresh turn, with police arresting two people allegedly linked to the crime and recovering around 5 kg of stolen jewellery. The prime accused, identified as YouTuber Nishant, remains absconding, while his father, Suresh, and girlfriend, Meenakshi, have been taken into custody. The arrests come days after a masked robber allegedly broke into the showroom on Madurai Bypass Road and escaped with gold and diamond jewellery worth approximately Rs 15 crore in an overnight heist.

Tattoo Helps Police Track Down Accused

According to police sources, a tattoo on Nishant’s body emerged as a crucial clue in the investigation and helped investigators identify and track the suspects. Four special police teams were formed to trace those involved in the robbery. The investigation eventually led to the arrests of Suresh and Meenakshi, while efforts to locate Nishant are continuing.

How Did the Father and Girlfriend Allegedly Help?

Investigators suspect that Suresh played a role in transporting the stolen jewellery following the robbery, making him an accused in the case. Meenakshi, who is reportedly Nishant’s girlfriend, allegedly provided her two-wheeler to facilitate the crime. Police sources said both accused confessed to their alleged involvement during questioning. According to reports, the duo cited financial difficulties as the reason behind their involvement. Meenakshi has reportedly blamed Nishant for masterminding the robbery.

Meet youtuber and Instagram Influencer Meenakshi who was arrested in connection with Madurai Tanishq heist case in which she along with her BF has stolen 11.465 kg of gold and 15 crore of diamond jewellery from a newly opened Tanishq outlet. What to Say? https://t.co/JFFh8sE0es — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) November 14, 2026

Rs 5 Crore? No, Rs 15 Crore Jewellery Stolen

The robbery came to light when showroom employees arrived at the newly-opened Tanishq outlet on Thursday morning and discovered that jewellery displayed for sale was missing. The stolen items reportedly included gold and diamond ornaments valued at around Rs 15 crore. Police have so far recovered approximately 5 kg of jewellery and are continuing their search for Nishant. Investigators are also working to trace the remaining stolen ornaments and establish the full sequence of events behind the high-value heist. The case has drawn considerable attention because of the alleged involvement of a YouTuber and people close to him in the planned robbery.

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