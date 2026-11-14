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Home > Regionals News > Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar’s Navagachia

Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar’s Navagachia

Navagachia police arrested two men from West Bengal's Malda district after recovering 1.126 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 crore, allegedly concealed inside their helmets near Makandpur Chowk.

Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar's Navagachia
Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar's Navagachia

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 15:30 IST

A tip about two men on a bike led police to a roadside check, where the helmets on the riders’ heads held more than a kilogram of brown sugar.

A Tip From The Night Before

On November 13, Navgachia police in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district received secret information. Two men from Malda in West Bengal, the tip said, were carrying a large quantity of smack on a motorcycle, travelling via Navgachia towards Khagaria.

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Police were already running a special drive against drug trafficking, launched on the orders of the Navgachia Superintendent of Police.

A Special Team, A Roadside Check

To verify the information and act on it, a special team was formed under the Navgachia SDPO. The team began checking vehicles near Makandpur Chowk, in the Gopalpur police station area.

The Bike From Purnia

During the check, a suspicious motorcycle coming from the direction of Purnia was stopped and searched.

Inside the helmets worn by the two riders, police found 1.126 kg of brown sugar, also known as smack, hidden away. The police valued it at about Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

Who Are The Accused?

The arrested men were identified as Rahul Momin and Aziz Momin. Both live in Naya Gram Maheshpur, under the Kaliachak police station area of West Bengal’s Malda district.

During questioning, the accused told police they were taking the brown sugar from Malda to Khagaria.

The Case And The Hunt

A case, Gopalpur police station case number 396/26, has been registered. Police are now carrying out raids to arrest others linked to the smuggling network. They are also checking the criminal history of the two accused.

A Five Month Campaign

At a press conference, Navgachia SP Vaibhav Sharma said the special drive against drug trafficking was being run on his directions. According to police, over the past five months the force has recovered a total of 4 kg of smack and arrested 33 people.

To curb the trade, Navgachia police have also set up an Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), which is continuously gathering information and carrying out raids.

What Happens Next?

Will the raids lead police to the people who supplied the brown sugar in Malda and those waiting for it in Khagaria? What will the criminal records of Rahul and Aziz Momin show? And will the task force’s five month drive keep up the pressure on a trade that has now been found hidden inside helmets?

The accused remain accused until a court decides otherwise.

Also Read: A Mother Fights For Life, Her Class 9 Son Dies Hours After Allegedly Stabbing Her In Guwahati: What Happened Inside Their Home?

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Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar’s Navagachia

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Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Brown Sugar Hidden Inside Helmets: Two Drug Smugglers From Bengal Arrested In Bihar’s Navagachia
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