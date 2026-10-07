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Home > Regionals News > Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?

Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?

A 17-year-old boy, Shantanu Dubey, was allegedly killed in Prayagraj after being called out of his home over a ₹15,000 money dispute. Police have detained four suspects, including his friend Ujjwal, who allegedly confessed to the killing during questioning.

5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi. (Image Credit: AI)
5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 10:18 IST

On Monday, at around 9:30 pm, 17-year-old Shantanu Dubey stepped out of his home in the Kohna settlement of Jhunsi, Prayagraj. His father, Deepak Dubey, is a pilgrimage priest.

According to the family, Shantanu had received a phone call from someone before he left.

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He did not come back.

A Night Of Searching

As the hours passed, the family began looking for him. They found no trace.

The Body By The Drain

On Tuesday morning, police were told that a boy’s body lay in the bushes near the Manseta drain, on the banks of the Ganga. Officers who reached the spot found injury marks on it. It emerged that the boy had been attacked on the head with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police first asked local residents to identify him. Then the family arrived and recognised Shantanu from his T-shirt.

Three Teams, One Question

Under the leadership of ACP Jhunsi Arun Parashar, police formed three teams to trace the cause. They looked at the case from several angles.

The inquiry showed that Shantanu had friends among the youths living in Jhunsi, and that he had been in a dispute with one of them over Rs 15,000.

The Friend Who Had Gone Missing

As the investigation moved forward, police learned that one of the young men had been missing since the previous night. That raised their suspicion of the group.

The family named the youth involved in the money dispute as Ujjwal.

Detained, Denied, Then Confessed

Police detained Ujjwal on Tuesday evening. At first, he denied knowing anything about the incident. When police questioned him more strictly, he allegedly confessed to killing Shantanu with four friends.

What The Accused Allegedly Told Police

According to police, Ujjwal said he had borrowed Rs 15,000 from Shantanu several months earlier. He said he works at an ice cream factory, was facing financial difficulties and could not repay it.

He claimed that Shantanu kept pressing him for the money. He alleged that about two and a half months earlier Shantanu had got his father and brother to beat him and his friend Harsh, and that he began demanding the money every day.

Ujjwal told police that he got fed up and discussed it with friends. They allegedly made a plan: he would offer to return Rs 2,000 to 3,000, and if Shantanu did not agree, they would kill him.

These are Ujjwal’s statements to the police. They have not been tested in court.

The Evening Of The Plan

Police say that, as planned, Shantanu was called over at 9:30 pm on Monday. He had eaten and drunk with them there several times before, so he did not suspect anything. He was allegedly given alcohol first.

Ujjwal told police that once Shantanu was heavily intoxicated, he raised the money issue. Shantanu allegedly told them to take Rs 2,000 to 3,000 and settle it, but then began arguing and abusing them.

The Attack

According to Ujjwal’s account, his friends then held Shantanu down, and he took out a cleaver and struck him repeatedly on the head. Shantanu ran, bleeding heavily, but stumbled and fell a short distance away and could not get up.

The five then allegedly left the body and fled.

What The Police Say Now

City DCP Sagar Jain said an FIR naming five people has been registered on the family’s complaint. Four, including the main accused, have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

What Happens Next?

Who is the fifth accused, and where is he? Was the call that drew Shantanu out made by Ujjwal or someone else? Did the weapon get recovered? Will the postmortem back the account given to police? And will the claim about the earlier beating, which the family may dispute, be examined as well? The next steps in the investigation may answer these questions.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor’s Driver Switched Cars For Momos, Then Came Tukaram Mundhe’s Crackdown

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Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-3Jhunsi crimejhunsi murderprayagrajPrayagraj crime news

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Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?

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Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?

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Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?
Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?
Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?
Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?
Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?

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