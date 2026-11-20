Police in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh claimed to have cracked a sensational triple murder case. The police have arrested two men accused of killing a man, his wife and their son over a financial dispute involving a loan of just Rs 2 lakh in Budhni area. The police claimed the case was cracked within 36 hours.

According to the police, the accused allegedly executed the murders of Rakesh Meena, his wife Radha and their son Ashwin over a dispute concerning the repayment of the loan and interest.

The incident took place on the night of November 16, when the two accused allegedly reached Rakesh’s house on the pretext of having a conversation. The accused then attacked the family with an axe killing all three members.

Later in an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused allegedly threw the victim’s mobile phone into the toilet and flushed it down. The gruesome murders came to light on the morning of November 18, when three bodies were found inside the house triggering panic in the locality.

Following the crime, Superintendent of Police Sonakshi Saxena formed multiple teams to investigate the case. Using forensic evidence and technical inputs, the police said they identified and arrested the two accused within 36 hours of the crime.

The arrested men have been identified as Jagdish Barela, a resident of Shyam Nagar, and Anil Bhilala, a resident of Khandabad. The police have also recovered the axe allegedly used in the murders based on the disclosures by the accused.