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Home > Regionals News > Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?

Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?

Families of three men arrested in a two-headed snake case alleged illegal detention and Rs 2 lakh extortion.

Eight police personnel have been suspended in Lakhimpur Kheri case.
Eight police personnel have been suspended in Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 21:32 IST

Eight police personnel have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri after allegations of illegal detention and extortion surfaced in a case involving the alleged smuggling of two-headed snakes. The action followed a complaint by the families of three men who were arrested in connection with the case. According to the complaint, police had arrested Monu Singh, Ankit Maurya and Pushkar Singh from a car and allegedly recovered two two-headed snakes from them. The three were subsequently sent to jail.

Families Allege Rs 2 Lakh Extortion

The families of the arrested men alleged that the youths were taken to a private house in the Magalganj area and kept there illegally. They claimed the men were forced to contact their families, who were allegedly told that a girl had died in an accident involving their car. According to the allegations, around ₹2 lakh was subsequently transferred to a bank account allegedly belonging to Sahil Soni. The families further alleged that the youths were assaulted, threatened with encounters and later sent to jail despite the alleged payment.

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Uncle Raises Questions Over Police Action

Radha Mohan Maurya, uncle of arrested Ankit Maurya, reportedly raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the arrests. The family claimed the three youths had gone to the Magalganj area to collect money at the behest of a person identified as Vishal. They alleged that Guddu, also known as Jalil, had called them to a petrol pump, where police allegedly detained them while Jalil escaped.

Inspector, SI Among 8 Suspended

Following the complaints, the matter reached senior authorities, including the District Magistrate and SSP. Statements of the family members were recorded and an investigation was assigned to Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Amit Kumar Rai. Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, Sub-Inspector Shubham Kumar and six other policemen have been suspended pending the inquiry. The investigation will determine whether the allegations of illegal detention, assault and extortion are substantiated.
Also Read: 4 CISF Personnel, Including Officer, Killed In J&K’s Kathua After Jawan Opens Fire; What Triggered The Altercation?

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Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?
Tags: Lakhimpur Kheri policeLakhimpur Kheri snake smugglingpolice extortion allegationpolice personnel suspendedsnake smuggling case UPtwo-headed snake casetwo-headed snakes recovered

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Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?

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Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?

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Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?
Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?
Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?
Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?
Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Claim: 8 Police Personnel Suspended In Lakhimpur Kheri Snake Case; What Triggered Action?

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