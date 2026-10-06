LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

An ₹20 momo dispute turned violent in Gwalior's Hajira when a vendor allegedly threw a wok of boiling oil at 18-year-old Shiva after an argument over fewer pieces, leaving him with severe burns. Police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding accused.

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior. (Image Credit: AI)
Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 16:04 IST

On Sunday evening, 18-year-old Shiva, also known as Chetan Bhadoria, stepped out of his home in Pragati Nagar in New Resham Mill. He was heading to the gym with two friends, Golu Khan and Vikas Rajput.

It was meant to be an ordinary evening. On the way, the three decided to stop for a quick snack.

You Might Be Interested In

The Stall At The Square

They halted at Ankit Momos, a stall at Purani Resham Mill Square, also called Old Silk Mill Square. Shiva paid Rs. 20 for a plate of momos.

When the plate arrived, he felt there were too few pieces on it. The vendor had reportedly agreed to serve seven momos for the price.

A Question That Sparked Anger

Shiva asked stall owner Ankit why he had been given so few. According to the allegations, Ankit did not take the question well. He got angry and began abusing the student.

Shiva objected to the abuse. That was when the argument began to spiral.

From Words To Blows

The dispute escalated. The accused then allegedly pushed and assaulted Shiva. His two friends were standing right there and saw what was happening.

Nobody could have guessed what the vendor would reach for next.

The Moment Everything Changed

During the confrontation, Ankit allegedly picked up the wok of boiling oil that sat at his stall and threw it at Shiva.

The hot oil struck the 18-year-old’s face and ears, causing severe burns.

Rushed To Hospital

Shiva was taken to hospital in a severely burned condition. His father also attended to him. He is undergoing treatment.

How serious are the burns? Will there be lasting scarring or damage to his hearing? Doctors have not yet shared those details publicly.

Police Register A Case

Hajira police registered a case against the stall operator on the basis of the victim’s complaint. Hajira police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Tomar confirmed the case.

The Hunt For Ankit

The accused has been absconding since the incident, police said. Teams are conducting raids to trace him.

What Happens Next?

Will Ankit be caught, and will he face charges for causing grievous burns? How will Shiva’s recovery go? Questions are also being asked about safety at roadside food stalls, where open woks of boiling oil sit within arm’s reach of customers. The answers will unfold in the days ahead.

Also Read: 5-Year-Old Kept Playing Beside Mother’s Body’: 22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Husband In Bihar’s Vaishali

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces
Tags: GwaliorGwalior CrimeGwalior crime newsGwalior newsMomo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior

RELATED News

Father Rapes Daughter For Days After Catching Her Talking To Male Friend, Mother Shockingly Records The Assault While Minor Was Locked In a Room In Gujarat

5-Year-Old Kept Playing Beside Mother’s Body’: 22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Husband In Bihar’s Vaishali

13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home

Wife Kills Husband After He Finds Her Private Photos On Neighbour’s Phone; She Lures Him To Forest For Drinks, Stabs Him To Death With Lover’s Help

Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

LATEST NEWS

Orchid Platinum by Goyal & Co | Hariyana Group: 3 & 4 BHK Luxury Apartments in Whitefield, Bangalore

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

Asia Africa Agri Alliance Drives India–Africa Cooperation in Agricultural Trade, Investment and Technology at GLOBOIL India 2026 

BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

India vs Uruguay Score Prediction: How Many Goals Will The Fede Valverde-Starrer Side And Blue Tigers Score in Kolkata?

Why Vegetarians Are Struggling to Hit Their Protein Targets – and How One Atta Swap Fixes It

iPhone 17 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Price: How Much Could The iPhone Cost During The Sale?

WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day

Divya Raas Navratri 2026 Returns to Mumbai with 10 Days of Music, Garba and Celebration

‘Entire Career Lying Ahead’: Delhi Court Granted Bail To 17 Students, Journalists Held In Gyanesh Kumar Protest, Cites Their Young Age

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces
Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces
Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces
Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces
Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

QUICK LINKS