Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

On Sunday evening, 18-year-old Shiva, also known as Chetan Bhadoria, stepped out of his home in Pragati Nagar in New Resham Mill. He was heading to the gym with two friends, Golu Khan and Vikas Rajput.

It was meant to be an ordinary evening. On the way, the three decided to stop for a quick snack.

The Stall At The Square

They halted at Ankit Momos, a stall at Purani Resham Mill Square, also called Old Silk Mill Square. Shiva paid Rs. 20 for a plate of momos.

When the plate arrived, he felt there were too few pieces on it. The vendor had reportedly agreed to serve seven momos for the price.

A Question That Sparked Anger

Shiva asked stall owner Ankit why he had been given so few. According to the allegations, Ankit did not take the question well. He got angry and began abusing the student.

Shiva objected to the abuse. That was when the argument began to spiral.

From Words To Blows

The dispute escalated. The accused then allegedly pushed and assaulted Shiva. His two friends were standing right there and saw what was happening.

Nobody could have guessed what the vendor would reach for next.

The Moment Everything Changed

During the confrontation, Ankit allegedly picked up the wok of boiling oil that sat at his stall and threw it at Shiva.

The hot oil struck the 18-year-old’s face and ears, causing severe burns.

Rushed To Hospital

Shiva was taken to hospital in a severely burned condition. His father also attended to him. He is undergoing treatment.

How serious are the burns? Will there be lasting scarring or damage to his hearing? Doctors have not yet shared those details publicly.

Police Register A Case

Hajira police registered a case against the stall operator on the basis of the victim’s complaint. Hajira police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Tomar confirmed the case.

The Hunt For Ankit

The accused has been absconding since the incident, police said. Teams are conducting raids to trace him.

What Happens Next?

Will Ankit be caught, and will he face charges for causing grievous burns? How will Shiva’s recovery go? Questions are also being asked about safety at roadside food stalls, where open woks of boiling oil sit within arm’s reach of customers. The answers will unfold in the days ahead.

Also Read: 5-Year-Old Kept Playing Beside Mother’s Body’: 22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Husband In Bihar’s Vaishali