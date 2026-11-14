Rs 26 Lakh Cash, 2.5 Kg Gold, Four Vehicles and Two Resorts: Lokayukta Searches MP Tiger Reserve Official’s Properties, Finds Assets Worth Rs 7.6 Crore

The Lokayukta of Madhya Pradesh has discovered property whose value is estimated at around Rs 7.6 crore in raids conducted at three places associated with a senior forest officer. The case was filed after the filing of a complaint against the accused alleging that the accused, along with his wife and other persons, owned properties which were way more than the legal income he earned. The initial inquiry revealed that the assets of the accused were 228% more than his income.

But the current raiding by the Lokayukta of Madhya Pradesh revealed the assets that are worth about 560% more than the legal income.

Lokayukta Searches Three Locations in Madhya Pradesh

Following the complaint, the Lokayukta registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and obtained a search warrant from the court. Separate teams from the Bhopal division searched Sharma’s government residence and office in Pachmarhi. His private residence in Chhindwara was also searched.

During the operation, investigators recovered Rs 26,36,800 in cash. They also found 2.528 kg of gold, estimated to be worth around Rs 3.5 crore. Another 1.656 kg of silver, valued at approximately Rs 2.94 lakh, was recovered from the premises.

Four Vehicles, Household Items Worth Rs 50 Lakh Found

The Lokayukta team also found four vehicles allegedly linked to the official. These included a Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra KUV, Royal Enfield Bullet and a scooter. The combined value of these vehicles is estimated at Rs 31.2 lakh. Investigators also found household items worth approximately Rs 50 lakh.

Two Resorts Worth Rs 3 Crore Under Scanner

Apart from this, the probe has now led to two properties of Sharma coming under scrutiny as well. This includes an ‘Ecotel Resort’ which is believed to cost approximately Rs 2 crore and ‘Serenity the Villa’ whose worth is put at around Rs 1 crore. A total of 28 papers regarding land dealings have been seized during the process. However, no valuation has been done of these properties as yet.

Lokayukta Investigation Continues, Assets May Increase

As per the preliminary estimation made by the Lokayukta so far, the total worth of all these assets found till now comes to about Rs 7.6 crore. It has been made clear by the agency that this is just a preliminary estimate. The papers concerning the land are being studied, and a detailed valuation of both the resort and the villa is planned. The search operation is still ongoing.