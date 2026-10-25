Rs 3.78 Crore For Whistleblowing? Bengaluru Court Finds WTW’s Termination Of Former Health Business Head Retaliatory

A Bengaluru court has awarded Rs 3.78 crore in damages to former Willis Towers Watson (WTW) employee Naveen Kumar Midha, holding that his termination breached the company’s commitment to protect whistleblowers from retaliation. The court also ordered the company to issue him a fresh, dignified relieving letter, remove adverse remarks from his suspension-related records and pay additional damages for injury to his professional life. It further directed perjury complaints against two senior officials who gave incorrect testimony during the case.

In its October 16 judgment, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Shirin Javeed Ansari partly allowed Midha’s suit. He had headed WTW’s Health and Benefits business and alleged that he was targeted after reporting suspected wrongdoing within the company.

How the Bengaluru court assessed the whistleblower protection policy

Midha said he had raised concerns about fictitious transactions, phantom payments, questionable vendor payments and alleged sub-broking activities that went against regulatory requirements. He relied on communications and meetings between July 2017 and July 2018 to show that he had reported these issues to senior company personnel.

He was suspended on July 17, 2018. The suspension was revoked on September 27, but his employment was terminated the next day. WTW disputed his claims, cited contractual provisions allowing termination after notice or payment of salary in lieu of notice, and pointed to his subsequent employment and remuneration to challenge his claim for financial loss.

The Bengaluru court held that the termination clause and whistleblower protection served different purposes and had to be read together. The former set out how employment could be ended, while the latter governed the treatment of employees making protected disclosures.

“The contractual provision permitting termination upon notice or salary in lieu thereof does not, by itself, cure an exercise of that power which is inconsistent with the applicable non-retaliation commitment,” the court said.

Why the Bengaluru court found the policy legally significant

The court said it was not necessary to conclude that the whistleblower policy had replaced or deleted the termination clause. Instead, it had to determine whether the company exercised its termination power in breach of a separate, binding promise against retaliation.

“The policy is not to be treated as a decorative or inconsequential document. Its legal significance depends upon its proved terms and applicability, but once those matters are established, the Court must give it due effect in determining whether the defendants complied with their obligations,” the judgment stated.

The court distinguished an aspirational internal policy from an enforceable obligation, noting that its terms, adoption and applicability had to be proved. A defence witness acknowledged that WTW had adopted the policies, that its code of conduct was binding and that it protected whistleblowers against retaliation.

“A whistleblower’s complaint may warrant examination under the applicable policy even where the alleged wrongdoing has not yet been conclusively established,” the court observed. It clarified that the employee did not need to prove every allegation beforehand, but had to establish that the disclosure was covered by the policy and that the adverse action was connected to it.

Bengaluru court awards damages and directs perjury complaints

The court said neither the timing of Midha’s termination nor the absence of a formal inquiry automatically proved illegality. However, it considered the cumulative evidence, including the policy, witness admissions, management’s decision not to pursue the matter underlying his suspension and his immediate termination without a conclusive finding of misconduct.

The Bengaluru court awarded Midha Rs 3,67,97,082 in special damages and Rs 10 lakh for mental agony, payable jointly and severally by four WTW entities. Each defendant was separately ordered to pay him Rs 2 lakh for injury to his professional life.

It also directed perjury complaints against Vijay Kumar Suri, Managing Director and Principal Officer of Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers, and Cedric Luah, who headed WTW’s Health and Benefits practice for Asia and Australasia, after finding that both had testified incorrectly as defence witnesses. The court clarified that its findings were prima facie and that the Magistrate would independently decide whether they were guilty.

Midha was represented by advocates Arjuna Rao, instructed by Madhav Misra and Ketan Paul of Curiam Legal. Rohit Jain, Vijay Suri and Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers were represented by advocate Syed Shujath Mehdi. Vandana Bhatt, Willis Europe BV, Willis Towers Watson PLC and Willis Towers Watson India Private Limited were represented by advocate Perikal K Arjun of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Also Read: Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers