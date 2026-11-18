A couple and their daughter were found dead in their home in Duliajan. A day later, police say they had caught the two men behind it on a train, and the reason they gave was a gaming debt.

A House In Kamlabari

In the Kamlabari area of Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a couple, Chandrakanta and Eliza Bhuyan, lived with their daughter. Chandrakanta was a retired official of Oil India Ltd.

On Monday, all three were found dead inside their residence.

The Man Who Lived Close By

Police say the main accused is Raju Das, 30, a resident of Kamalabari, who was also the family’s tenant and caretaker. He was arrested on Tuesday along with his associate, Amir Das.

A Debt From An Online Game

According to police, Raju had lost Rs 4 lakh in online gaming. The money had allegedly been borrowed from his father. Police say he then plotted a robbery to repay the debt.

The two were reportedly in touch by phone about three days before the incident. Police allege this is when they planned the robbery and the killings.

A Morning Inside The House

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused entered the house at about 8:30 am and left around 12:15 pm. That is nearly four hours.

What They Allegedly Did

Police say that during interrogation, Raju and Amir confessed to being involved. According to the police version, they attacked the family with an iron rod and a hammer. They allegedly killed Eliza Bhuyan first, then the daughter, and then Chandrakanta Bhuyan.

Police say the plan was to make it look like a robbery.

On The Run

After leaving the house with valuables, the two allegedly planned to leave Dibrugarh for Guwahati and then escape to Bengaluru.

Caught At Simaluguri

They did not get far. Police say the two were apprehended at Simaluguri Railway Station in Assam’s Sivasagar while trying to board the Avadh Assam Express to Guwahati.

What Police Recovered

From the two, police recovered about Rs 15,000 in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 2.5 lakh, and three mobile phones.

What Happens Next?

Will the court grant police custody, and what more will the two reveal? Will forensic and post mortem reports match what they allegedly told police? Was anyone else involved or aware of the plan? And what will happen to the family’s home and relatives, who have lost three members in a single day? Police have not said more.

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