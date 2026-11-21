A Gujarat businessman who lost Rs 40 lakh in a fake currency scam helped police trap the fraudsters by posing as another customer seeking a cash transfer. The gang had allegedly cheated his family by delivering bundles filled with fake Rs 500 notes, with genuine currency placed only on the top and bottom of each stack. However, when the fraudsters agreed to another deal worth Rs 10 lakh, the family alerted the police, leading to the arrest of two couriers in Ahmedabad and another operative in Karnataka.

The case began on November 16, when the family behind BB Traders, a spice trading business in Unjha, contacted a fictitious firm advertising low-cost cash transfer services on Google. They wanted to transfer Rs 40 lakh from Nagpur to Unjha without paying the high commissions charged in the market.

Toy currency scam leaves Gujarat spice trader with Rs 40 lakh loss

On November 17, two couriers met the trader’s relatives near Shak Market in Unjha and handed them a bag containing eight bundles of currency notes, packed with bank straps. Since the bundles appeared genuine, with real notes placed on their top and bottom, the family trusted the delivery and instructed their contact in Nagpur to release Rs 40 lakh in cash to the gang’s local representative.

The fraud came to light only after the family removed the straps and checked the bundles. They discovered that the currency inside consisted of worthless children’s play money, including notes bearing the names “Children Bank of India” and “Indian Entertainment Bank”.

Gujarat family turns fake Rs 10 lakh deal into police trap

Instead of giving up at this point, the family chose to approach the same gang. However, this time around, they pretended to be first-time customers who wanted to move Rs 10 lakh from Ahmedabad to Karnataka. The fraudsters accepted the proposition, agreeing to deliver the money in 24 hours, oblivious to the fact that the family had approached the police.

On the night of November 19, the family informed Ghatlodia Police Inspector PJ Pandya about the plan. His team laid an ambush near Parasnagar petrol pump in Ahmedabad. When two couriers arrived with the cash bundles, police officers moved in and arrested them. At the same time, police in Karnataka arrested a third operative who was waiting to collect the actual cash payout.

Delhi-based gang used Gujarat as part of interstate fake currency operation

The investigation revealed that the syndicate was allegedly operated by masterminds based in Delhi, using a low-cost courier network to move fake currency bundles across states.

The two men arrested in Ahmedabad were identified as Rahul Singh Thakur, 23, a Delhi resident, and Malchand Sharma, 30, from Bikaner. Police recovered 17 bundles containing 1,666 counterfeit Rs 500 notes from them. The notes carried markings such as “Indian Entertainment Bank” and “Children Bank of India”.

According to in-charge ACP AV Parmar, the couriers travelled between states by train and received just Rs 5,000 per trip for delivering the fake bundles. The Delhi-based masterminds allegedly kept the actual money collected from unsuspecting customers.

Gujarat police hunt for Delhi masterminds and three absconding accused

Ghatlodia police have booked the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). With three operatives in custody, the suspect arrested in Karnataka is being brought to Ahmedabad for questioning.

Investigators are now searching for three other alleged accomplices identified as Gajanan Sharma, Dhanraj and Varun, who remain on the run. Police are also trying to trace the Delhi-based masterminds and establish whether the syndicate cheated other merchants across India using the same fake currency and cash transfer operation.

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