Rs 45 Lakh Spent on Wedding, 10 Tolas Gold, Still In-Laws Demanded Rs 5 Lakh for Car: 23-Year-Old IT Engineer Dies Months After Marriage

A young 23-year-old woman from Pune, who worked as an IT engineer, committed suicide a few months after marriage. The woman, identified as Vaishnavi Pravin Jarande, was married to Omkar Sanjay Ghisare on May 9th.

According to the victim’s family, Vaishnavi’s husband and in-laws wanted an extra dowry of Rs. 5 lakh for a car. The family of Vaishnavi Pravin Jarande further claimed that she was mentally and physically harassed in her matrimonial house. Her family also mentioned that they had spent around Rs. 45 lakh on the wedding.

Family Alleges Rs 5 Lakh Demand For Car

After marriage, Vaishnavi used to live with her husband’s family, but she left them to join work in Bengaluru. In June-end, she came back to Pune and was continuing with her job with an IT firm. She was staying in her marital home during this period.

Her family has stated that the harassment from her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law did not stop even after her marriage. As per their claims, the demand was for Rs 5 lakh to buy a new car. The allegations have been raised in the case lodged by her father.

Vaishnavi Spoke To Mother Before Death

As per the complaint, Vaishnavi had called her mother during the night of September 24. In the phone conversation, Vaishnavi allegedly spoke to her mother regarding the harassment she was facing in her matrimonial house. Soon after, around 11:30 pm, Vaishnavi’s husband called her parental family.

Shortly afterwards, the family members were unable to contact Vaishnavi. Her parents immediately rushed to the city of Pune. Upon arriving in the city, they came to know that their daughter was dead at her residence.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

After the filing of the complaint, a case has been registered against Vaishnavi’s husband, Omkar Sanjay Ghisare and his parents. The case includes the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and charges for abetment of suicide.

Police are investigating the complaint, phone calls and other evidence. The details regarding the death of Vaishnavi will become clearer after the completion of the investigation process.