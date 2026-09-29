‘Rs 5 Lakh Dowry Demand’: Newlywed Pune IT Engineer Ends Life; Family Alleges Harassment

A 24-year-old IT engineer died under suspicious circumstances in Pune, with police registering a case against her husband and in-laws following allegations of mental and physical harassment by her family. The woman, identified as Vaishnavi Omkar Gisre, allegedly died by suicide, according to reports. Her parents have accused her husband and in-laws of repeatedly harassing her over a demand for money to purchase a four-wheeler. A police complaint has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

Vaishnavi Married Omkar In May

Vaishnavi and Omkar Sanjay Gisre got married in May this year. According to the complaint filed by her parents, problems began after the marriage, with the family alleging that Vaishnavi was subjected to repeated mental and physical stress. The complaint reportedly states that she was asked to bring ₹5 lakh from her parents for the purchase of a four-wheeler. Her family has alleged that the demand became a source of repeated harassment.

Parents Allege Mental And Physical Abuse

Vaishnavi’s parents have levelled serious allegations against her husband and in-laws, claiming that she faced both mental and physical abuse after her marriage. The family approached the police following her death and alleged that the harassment and money demand contributed to her deteriorating situation. These allegations are part of the police complaint and are yet to be established through the investigation.

Husband, In-Laws Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Vaishnavi’s husband and her in-laws. They have also been booked under provisions relating to abetment to suicide. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Vaishnavi’s death and examining the allegations made by her parents. Further details are expected to emerge as investigators record statements and gather evidence in the case.

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