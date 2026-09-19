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Home > Regionals News > Rs 5 Lakh or Rs 25 Lakh? Money Mystery Emerges in Adani Executive Yuvraj Manchanda Murder

Rs 5 Lakh or Rs 25 Lakh? Money Mystery Emerges in Adani Executive Yuvraj Manchanda Murder

Police are probing conflicting accounts by an arrested couple accused in the death of Adani Realty executive Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, whose decomposed body was found in a drain days later.

New Twist in Adani Realty Executive Yuvraj Manchanda Murder Case (Photo: X)
New Twist in Adani Realty Executive Yuvraj Manchanda Murder Case (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 13:55 IST

The investigation into the alleged murder of 31-year-old Adani Realty executive Yuvraj Singh Manchanda has taken a new turn. Police are now examining whether his body remained inside a car for nearly two days before it was dumped in a drain.

Two former colleagues, Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva, have been arrested in the case. Both are from Gurgaon and police said they have criminal records. Investigators are also trying to piece together the exact timeline of Yuvraj’s death and the events that followed.

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Accused Couple Gave Different Accounts

Police sources said Vats and Sachdeva initially claimed that Yuvraj’s body remained inside their vehicle for about seven hours. Their account later changed. This has led investigators to verify how long the body was actually inside the car and where the vehicle was parked during that period.

Police have taken the couple to several locations as part of the investigation. They are trying to establish where Yuvraj met them, what happened during their meeting and how the body was eventually taken to the drain.

According to the preliminary probe, the couple allegedly asked Yuvraj to meet them near a mall in Sector 70, Gurgaon, on September 6. Yuvraj reportedly arrived in his own car, left it there and got into the accused couple’s vehicle. An argument allegedly followed. Police suspect Yuvraj was killed after the confrontation.

Was Money Dispute Behind the Alleged Murder?

Investigators are also looking into a possible financial dispute. The accused reportedly gave different figures when questioned about the alleged monetary disagreement. They initially mentioned Rs 5 lakh but later cited Rs 25 lakh.

Police are verifying the claims and checking whether the dispute was linked to their professional dealings. Yuvraj, Vats and Sachdeva had worked at the same firm between 2019 and 2022. Yuvraj later changed jobs.

Vats was allegedly removed from the company over financial irregularities, according to investigators. She and Sachdeva later worked as freelancers and became involved in property-related dealings.

Yuvraj’s Body Found in Drain

Police believe the couple travelled around Gurgaon after the alleged killing. They reportedly used autos and cabs before returning to the vehicle. Investigators suspect they later drove around looking for a place to dispose of the body.

Yuvraj’s decomposed body was recovered from a drain on September 10. The accused allegedly fled to Uttarakhand, where they were later detained.

The autopsy listed drowning as the cause of death, police said. Investigators also said there were no bullet injuries, contradicting claims that Yuvraj had been shot.

Family Says It Learned About Death Six Days Later

Yuvraj’s family has raised questions over how they were informed about his death. His sister Karishma Manchanda said the family was informed only on September 16, six days after the body was recovered.

“Our mother is waiting for me to bring back something – anything to remember Yuvraj by. His clothes, his watch… or now, even his ashes,” she said.

The family said they learnt about the recovery when Karishma visited Badshahpur police station in Gurgaon. Police told them that Yuvraj’s body had been recovered on September 10 and had already been cremated. Investigators are now working to establish the complete sequence of events, including how Yuvraj died, how long his body remained inside the vehicle and what happened before it was dumped in the drain.

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Rs 5 Lakh or Rs 25 Lakh? Money Mystery Emerges in Adani Executive Yuvraj Manchanda Murder
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Rs 5 Lakh or Rs 25 Lakh? Money Mystery Emerges in Adani Executive Yuvraj Manchanda Murder
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