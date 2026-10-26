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Home > Regionals News > Rs 500 Crore Audio Clip Row: CM Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Manoj Jarange’s Allegations

Rs 500 Crore Audio Clip Row: CM Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Manoj Jarange’s Allegations

CM Fadnavis has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Manoj Jarange’s ₹500 crore allegations and the viral audio clip controversy. The investigation will examine the recording’s authenticity, verify the claims and establish the facts surrounding the allegations.

The controversy erupted after Jarange released a purported audio clip that allegedly referred to a Rs 500 crore payment routed through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.
The controversy erupted after Jarange released a purported audio clip that allegedly referred to a Rs 500 crore payment routed through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Published By: Shweta Verma
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 16:30 IST

In a major development in the Rs 500 crore allegations and viral audio clip controversy involving Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.
 
The Chief Minister’s directive marks a significant step towards a formal investigation. The SIT will probe Jarange’s allegations concerning ₹500 crore and examine the viral audio recording at the centre of the controversy. The investigation is expected to establish the authenticity and context of the audio clip and verify the claims made in connection with the alleged financial transaction.
 
The controversy erupted after Jarange released a purported audio clip that allegedly referred to a Rs 500 crore payment routed through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Jarange has claimed that the recording points to a conspiracy against him and the Maratha reservation agitation.
 
The controversy has also triggered political reactions, with leaders seeking a probe into the recording and its contents. The SIT’s findings are now likely to be central to resolving the ₹500 crore audio clip controversy.
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Rs 500 Crore Audio Clip Row: CM Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Manoj Jarange’s Allegations
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Rs 500 Crore Audio Clip Row: CM Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Manoj Jarange’s Allegations
Rs 500 Crore Audio Clip Row: CM Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Manoj Jarange’s Allegations
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