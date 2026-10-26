Rs 500 Crore Audio Clip Row: CM Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Manoj Jarange’s Allegations

In a major development in the Rs 500 crore allegations and viral audio clip controversy involving Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

The Chief Minister’s directive marks a significant step towards a formal investigation. The SIT will probe Jarange’s allegations concerning ₹500 crore and examine the viral audio recording at the centre of the controversy. The investigation is expected to establish the authenticity and context of the audio clip and verify the claims made in connection with the alleged financial transaction.

The controversy erupted after Jarange released a purported audio clip that allegedly referred to a Rs 500 crore payment routed through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Jarange has claimed that the recording points to a conspiracy against him and the Maratha reservation agitation.