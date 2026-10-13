Rs 500 Crore Loss, Rs 350 Crore Excise Hit: Why Old Monk Maker Is Fighting FSSAI’s Ban In Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court will hear the Old Monk rum manufacturer’s challenge to a ban on sales from its Thane unit on October 23, after the company claimed the restriction had caused losses of more than Rs 500 crore. Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt. Ltd. has challenged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) order, which prevents it from selling the product from the unit. On October 12, a division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna listed the matter for further hearing without granting any relief.

Why the Old Monk rum sales ban is being challenged

Reportedly, the company’s senior advocate, Venkatesh Dhond, told the court that regulations allow neutral spirits to be used with approved additives. He argued that competitors follow identical processes without facing similar restrictions and that other units in Maharashtra continue to sell the same Old Monk rum formulation.

Dhond said the restraint on the Thane unit had caused losses of over Rs 500 crore to the company. He also told the court: “The excise has also lost around ₹350 crores in revenue.” These figures are the company’s claims and have not been examined by the court.

FSSAI wants Old Monk labelled as a rum-flavoured spirit

As per reports, the FSSAI argues that artificial or nature-identical rum flavouring masks the spirit’s natural composition. It says selling such a product simply as rum could make it sub-standard and mislead consumers. The regulator’s position is that it should instead be labelled as a flavoured product or a spirit with rum flavour.

The food regulator has also objected to age-related descriptions on the label, including “7 years old blended” and “very old vatted”. The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, told the court that sales would be allowed if the company changed the label from “rum” to “rum-like”.

Old Monk manufacturer’s revised labels failed to resolve dispute

Reports say that the High Court had earlier refused to grant an interim stay on the prohibition. The company subsequently offered revised draft labels that removed the disputed age descriptions and prominently stated “added flavor”. The FSSAI did not approve the revised labels, prompting the manufacturer to seek a hearing on the merits of its challenge.

What the Bombay High Court will consider next

The Old Monk dispute raises questions about how far food safety rules can control product names and label descriptions for alcoholic beverages, including whether a flavoured spirit can be sold under a standard name such as rum. The company alleges it is being singled out, while the regulator maintains that the labelling could mislead consumers.

No final ruling has been issued. The restriction on sales from the Thane unit remains in force until the court orders otherwise. The next hearing is scheduled for October 23.

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