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Home > Regionals News > Rs 54 Lakh, Gold And Foreign Currency Found In Odisha Temple Hundi, Then 7-Page Letter Reveals Devotee’s 23 Debts

Rs 54 Lakh, Gold And Foreign Currency Found In Odisha Temple Hundi, Then 7-Page Letter Reveals Devotee’s 23 Debts

A seven-page letter found in an Odisha temple hundi revealed a devotee’s plea to clear debts owed to 23 people, alongside cash, gold and foreign currency.

Seven-page plea for debt relief found inside Odisha temple hundi. (Image: AI-generated)
Seven-page plea for debt relief found inside Odisha temple hundi. (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 10:34 IST

A seven-page plea for help from a debt-ridden devotee became the most striking discovery during the counting of donation boxes at the famous Maa Majhighariani temple in Rayagada, Odisha, on Monday. Reportedly, the hundis also contained Rs 54,15,902 in cash, 64 grams of gold, 1.764 kilograms of silver jewellery and foreign currency from several countries. But among the offerings was a deeply personal account of financial hardship, debt, family concerns and hopes for a better life.

The letter was reportedly written by Sunil Khara, a resident of Koraput, and carried the date August 20, 2026. In it, Khara said he owed money to around 23 people and appealed to Maa Majhighariani to give him enough income and ability to clear everyone’s debt and escape his financial crisis.

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Odisha temple hundi reveals devotee’s detailed plea for financial relief

As per reports, Khara’s request went beyond clearing his debts. He prayed for a good job and an increase in income. He also asked that the paperwork connected with the sale of his house be completed without any difficulty, hoping the process would help him deal with his financial problems.

The devotee also placed his family’s welfare before the Mother. His letter included prayers for the well-being of his mother and brother, along with a request for mental peace, strength to make the right decisions and guidance towards the right path in life. At the end, he spoke of surrendering his troubles and debts at the feet of the Mother.

Odisha temple counting finds cash, gold, silver and foreign currency

As per reports, the emotional letter was found as nine hundis at the temple were opened under tight security. The cash collected from the donation boxes was taken to the main branch of Union Bank in Rayagada for counting. After the process was completed, officials reported cash totalling Rs 54 lakh 15 thousand 902.

The offerings also included 64 grams of gold and 1.764 kilograms of silver jewellery. Foreign currency and coins from different countries were recovered as well, including US Dollars, Omani Rials, Saudi Rials and UAE Dirhams.

Odisha temple offerings counted under CCTV and security watch

The entire hundi-counting process was carried out under CCTV surveillance and security arrangements. While devotees had placed money, jewellery and foreign currency before the deity, Khara’s seven-page letter carried something that could not be measured in cash or precious metal, his worries, prayers and hopes.

The discovery offered a striking glimpse into the different reasons devotees leave offerings at the Odisha temple. Alongside material donations, one devotee left a detailed account of his financial struggle and entrusted his debts, family concerns and hopes for the future to Maa Majhighariani.

Also Read: Who Are Aghoris? Why Do They Live Such An Unusual Life, Where Do They Practise And How Did This Tradition Begin?    

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Rs 54 Lakh, Gold And Foreign Currency Found In Odisha Temple Hundi, Then 7-Page Letter Reveals Devotee’s 23 Debts
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Who Are Aghoris? Why Do They Live Such An Unusual Life, Where Do They Practise And How Did This Tradition Begin?

Rs 54 Lakh, Gold And Foreign Currency Found In Odisha Temple Hundi, Then 7-Page Letter Reveals Devotee’s 23 Debts

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Rs 54 Lakh, Gold And Foreign Currency Found In Odisha Temple Hundi, Then 7-Page Letter Reveals Devotee’s 23 Debts
Rs 54 Lakh, Gold And Foreign Currency Found In Odisha Temple Hundi, Then 7-Page Letter Reveals Devotee’s 23 Debts
Rs 54 Lakh, Gold And Foreign Currency Found In Odisha Temple Hundi, Then 7-Page Letter Reveals Devotee’s 23 Debts
Rs 54 Lakh, Gold And Foreign Currency Found In Odisha Temple Hundi, Then 7-Page Letter Reveals Devotee’s 23 Debts

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