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Home > Regionals News > Rs 60 Lakh Cheat And Betrayal: Thai Woman Travels To Kanpur For Husband, Finds His Secret Wife And 3 Children

Rs 60 Lakh Cheat And Betrayal: Thai Woman Travels To Kanpur For Husband, Finds His Secret Wife And 3 Children

A Thai woman who allegedly married a Kanpur-based businessman after meeting him online travelled to India, only to discover that he was already married and had three children.

The woman has alleged that Rs 60 lakh was taken from her in the name of business and that she was asked to convert her religion and wear a burqa to get her money back.
The woman has alleged that Rs 60 lakh was taken from her in the name of business and that she was asked to convert her religion and wear a burqa to get her money back.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-07 17:11 IST

What began as an online friendship and blossomed into love and marriage took a devastating turn for a Thai woman after she travelled to India in search of her husband, only to allegedly discover that he was already married and had three children. The woman, identified as Upsorn, a Thailand resident who runs a restaurant and a canteen, reportedly came in contact with Irfan, a leather businessman from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, through social media. Their conversations gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

‘He Told Me He Was Unmarried’

According to Upsorn’s allegations, Irfan told her that he was unmarried and travelled to Thailand to meet her. The two eventually grew closer, and after gaining her trust, Irfan allegedly married her in Thailand around two years ago. The relationship, however, took a dramatic turn when Upsorn travelled to India to be with her husband.

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Shock Discovery In Kanpur

After arriving in India, the woman allegedly discovered that Irfan already had a wife and three children. The revelation reportedly left her shocked and prompted her to approach the police. The woman has also alleged that a substantial amount of money was taken from her in the name of business.

‘Convert Religion And Wear Burqa’

Upsorn has further alleged that she was asked to convert her religion and wear a burqa if she wanted her money back. The allegations have added another dimension to the case, with the woman seeking legal action and recovery of the money she claims to have given Irfan.

FIR Registered, Man Arrested

According to police, an FIR has been registered on the basis of the woman’s complaint under relevant sections of law. Irfan has also been arrested in connection with the case. Police are now investigating the allegations, including the claims of marriage, financial transactions and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s visit to India. The exact amount involved and other details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
Also Read: Kerala HC Says Hiding Live-In Partner, Child From Prospective Bride Can Amount To ‘Deceitful Means’

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Rs 60 Lakh Cheat And Betrayal: Thai Woman Travels To Kanpur For Husband, Finds His Secret Wife And 3 Children
Tags: Irfan KanpurKanpur cheating caseonline love fraudRs 60 lakh fraudsecret wife and three childrenThai woman cheated Rs 60 lakhThai woman husbandThai woman Kanpur

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Rs 60 Lakh Cheat And Betrayal: Thai Woman Travels To Kanpur For Husband, Finds His Secret Wife And 3 Children

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Rs 60 Lakh Cheat And Betrayal: Thai Woman Travels To Kanpur For Husband, Finds His Secret Wife And 3 Children
Rs 60 Lakh Cheat And Betrayal: Thai Woman Travels To Kanpur For Husband, Finds His Secret Wife And 3 Children
Rs 60 Lakh Cheat And Betrayal: Thai Woman Travels To Kanpur For Husband, Finds His Secret Wife And 3 Children
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