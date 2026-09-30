Rs 657 Crore Bank Scam: Man In Love Spent Rs 10 Lakh A Month On Dancer Girlfriend, Rs 4 Crore House And Luxury Foreign Trips

While crores were allegedly disappearing from government accounts, an expensive love story was moving forward alongside it. The CBI, which is probing a Rs 657 crore bank scam, has named Ribhav Rishi as the main accused. The case file now includes details of what he spent on a dancer, as she described them in her own statement to investigators.

How They Met?

According to the probe, Rishi was already married. He first saw the woman performing at a Chandigarh event in March or April 2025, though the two did not speak then. They met again a month or two later, and on 8 May 2025 they crossed paths at a farmhouse party in Jaipur. On 5 July 2025, at a Mumbai hotel, he reportedly professed his love. He described himself as an event planner and rice trader, and also claimed to be a branch manager at IDFC First Bank. She told the CBI he promised to divorce his wife Divya Arora, marry her and look after her family.

Monthly Payments And A Delhi Home

The woman said Rishi paid her Rs 10 lakh every month from August 2025 to January 2026, which she put at Rs 56 lakh in total, after asking her to give up dancing. She added that she had performed at only two or three of his parties. He also booked a house for her in Delhi’s Dwarka on 18 July 2025. As per her statement, Rs 3.10 crore was paid in cash, of which she contributed Rs 49 lakh. A further Rs 90 lakh was due, of which Rs 65 lakh had been paid. She has lived there since 2 January 2026.

Luxury Trips Abroad

The statement lists stays at premium hotels in Chandigarh, Delhi and Goa. In August 2025, the couple reportedly travelled to Macau with other accused and some dancers, and the group later visited Thailand. On 21 November 2025, she went to Dubai with Rishi, where they stayed in a sea facing duplex at Burj Al Arab. He allegedly showed her a new 4 BHK duplex near the airport, saying he wished to settle there in five to ten years. In January 2026, they returned to Dubai, where he reportedly booked a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Parties In Chandigarh

She told the CBI that many parties were held at Zed Manor in Zirakpur, attended by Haryana government officials and other accused. Each event reportedly cost Rs 15 to 20 lakh, with organiser Nitin Anand arranging five to six dancers. She named several people as attendees, including IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal. The CBI has also seized her Samsung Z Fold phone during the investigation.

The Money Trail

The agency alleges that Rishi approved at least 25 fake debit transactions worth Rs 187.35 crore from government accounts. It says Rs 5.40 crore from SRR Planning Guru and Rs 1.50 crore from Swastik Desh Projects reached his personal accounts, while Rs 18.32 crore went into his wife’s accounts.

These claims come from the CBI and the woman’s statement to it. None has been proven in court, and the accused have not yet presented their side.

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