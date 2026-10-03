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Home > Regionals News > ‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot

‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot

A 40-year-old Bengaluru man allegedly staged his own kidnapping with two friends and demanded Rs 90 lakh from his father to repay a debt before police traced him to Hassan’s Belur.

Bengaluru Man Stages Kidnapping, Demands Rs 90 Lakh (Image: AI-generated)
Bengaluru Man Stages Kidnapping, Demands Rs 90 Lakh (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 16:33 IST

A Rs 90 lakh ransom demand sent a Bengaluru family into panic, but police later found that the alleged kidnapping was actually a plan involving the missing man himself and two of his friends. Forty-year-old Manish allegedly staged his own abduction to get money from his father after losing money in another business transaction and falling into debt, police said on Friday.

Bengaluru police uncover staged kidnapping near Belur

Reports say that the trail ended in a village near Belur in Hassan district, where police found Manish staying at a house in the early hours of October 1. Investigators had reached the location through technical surveillance after tracking his mobile phone and another number allegedly used by the supposed kidnappers.

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Two of Manish’s friends, who police said were allegedly involved in the conspiracy, have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru family received Rs 90 lakh ransom threat

As per reports, the alleged plan began after Manish left his Bengaluru home on the night of September 29. He told his parents he was going to Gadag for some financial transactions and said he would take the 11:40 pm train before calling them the following morning.

Instead, around 8:30 am on September 30, his family received a WhatsApp call from his phone. The caller allegedly said Manish had been kidnapped and threatened the family, demanding Rs 90 lakh for his release.

Bengaluru debt allegedly behind fake abduction

Reports say that Manish’s father approached Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police Station, where a case was registered. During the probe, police first traced Manish’s phone and then followed the second number allegedly linked to the kidnappers, leading them to the Belur area.

According to a senior police officer, questioning revealed that Manish had lost money in another business transaction and needed to repay the debt. Police said he allegedly worked with his two friends to create the kidnapping story and pressure his father into paying the Rs 90 lakh ransom.

Also Read: Army Jawan Rapes Fellow Soldier’s Wife In Ludhiana: Helps Family Get Quarters, Then Forces Her Into Intimate Relationship While Husband Was Away   

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‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot
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‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot

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‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot
‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot
‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot
‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot
‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot

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