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Home > Regionals News > Saharanpur Mosque Razed Overnight Amid Heavy Security; SP MP Iqra Hasan Claims House Arrest

Saharanpur Mosque Razed Overnight Amid Heavy Security; SP MP Iqra Hasan Claims House Arrest

150-Year-Old Saharanpur Mosque has been demolished by authorities in overnight operation amid heavy deployment of forces.

The demolition followed a district court decision upholding the order for the structure’s removal. (Source:ANI)
The demolition followed a district court decision upholding the order for the structure’s removal. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 11:25 IST

The mosque located inside the District Magistrate’s office complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur was demolished amid heavy security after a district court upheld the order for its removal. A large police and security presence was deployed across the collectorate premises as a precautionary measure. Bulldozers were brought in to raze the mosque structure, while all entry gates to the collectorate complex were closed to restrict movement and prevent any untoward incident during the demolition.

Court Upholds Demolition Order

The demolition follows an order passed by the City Magistrate’s court on July 17, which directed the removal of the mosque from the government premises. The Muslim side had challenged the City Magistrate’s order before the district court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court upheld the decision, paving the way for the demolition of mosque which is approximately 150 years old to proceed. The case was initiated following a complaint by Vikas Tyagi, former provincial coordinator of the Bajrang Dal. He alleged that the mosque had been constructed illegally within the DM office complex.

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Iqra Hasan Placed Under House Arrest 

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan was scheduled to leave for Saharanpur amid the demolition of the mosque located inside the District Magistrate’s office complex. However, she was placed under house arrest before she could leave, according to reports.

Security Tightened at Magistrate Office

Security was significantly strengthened around the collectorate ahead of the demolition. Police forces were deployed at multiple points, while access to the premises was restricted as a precautionary measure. Reports said the alleged encroachment had raised concerns among authorities over the security and confidentiality of government operations conducted within the district administration complex. The administration proceeded with the demolition after the district court upheld the earlier order. Officials maintained heightened security in and around the premises to ensure that the process was carried out without disruption. The development comes amid continued legal and administrative scrutiny over structures alleged to have been built without authorisation on government land.
Also Read: 8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala

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Saharanpur Mosque Razed Overnight Amid Heavy Security; SP MP Iqra Hasan Claims House Arrest
Tags: bulldozer actionhome-hero-pos-4house-arrestIqra Hasanmosque razedovernight demolitionSaharanpur mosqueSaharanpur mosque demolitionSaharanpur newsSP MP Iqra Hasan

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Saharanpur Mosque Razed Overnight Amid Heavy Security; SP MP Iqra Hasan Claims House Arrest

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Saharanpur Mosque Razed Overnight Amid Heavy Security; SP MP Iqra Hasan Claims House Arrest
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