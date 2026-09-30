Samastipur Minor Harassment Case: Main Accused Vikas Kumar Sharma Faces Bulldozer Action, Illegal Boundary Wall Demolished After Multiple Notices

The administration has taken strict action against the main accused in the alleged harassment of a minor girl in Bihar’s Karpurigram police station area. A bulldozer was used to demolish the boundary wall of accused Vikas Kumar Sharma’s house after officials found that it had been illegally constructed on government land. The action came after the accused and his family were given multiple notices to remove the encroachment themselves.

Minor harassed On River Embankment

The case dates back to September 15, when a minor girl was allegedly harassed on the bypass embankment of the Budhi Gandak River. A video of the alleged incident surfaced on September 23, bringing the matter to light. Following the emergence of the video, police took immediate action and arrested four accused persons—Vikas Kumar Sharma, Rahul Paswan, Awadhesh Paswan and Rambabu Sahni. All four were subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Administration Takes Bulldozer Action

After the arrests, the administration also initiated action against illegal constructions linked to the accused. A survey conducted by the Circle Office reportedly found that the boundary wall at Vikas Kumar Sharma’s house had been constructed on Gairmazarua government land. The administration subsequently issued notices to his family, giving them an opportunity to remove the encroachment themselves. A 24-hour notice was issued on September 26, followed by a second 72-hour notice on September 27. After the deadline expired, officials arrived with a bulldozer and demolished the boundary wall in the presence of a magistrate.

Illegal Structures of Other Accused removed

Officials also identified illegal constructions associated with the other accused—Rahul Paswan, Awadhesh Paswan and Rambabu Sahni. According to the administration, the temporary structures and huts belonging to the other accused had already been removed.

Action against PDS Shop Licence

Administrative action has also been taken against accused Awadhesh Paswan. His Public Distribution System (PDS) shop licence has reportedly been cancelled. Police have also said that several liquor-related cases are registered against Vikas Kumar Sharma and that he has previously been jailed.

Police Cite Previous Criminal Cases

According to police, Vikas Kumar Sharma’s mother has also previously been jailed in a liquor-related case. His brother Subhash is reportedly lodged in a Telangana jail in connection with a murder case. A video of the accused apologizing before being sent to jail has also surfaced.

Administration’s Stand

Revenue officials said the demolition was carried out after the government land was measured and the encroachment was identified. The administration maintained that the family was given the required notices and sufficient time to remove the illegal construction before the demolition was undertaken.

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