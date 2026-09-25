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Home > Regionals News > Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Samastipur viral video shows a young woman and man surrounded by a group, with police probing the footage and allegations of harassment.

Young Woman Pleads As Group Surrounds Her In Samastipur (Image: X)
Young Woman Pleads As Group Surrounds Her In Samastipur (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 13:34 IST

A 52-second video showing a young man and woman being stopped and surrounded by a group of 8–10 people has surfaced from Samastipur, Bihar, within 24 hours of a similar incident. The video shows the group questioning the two while they are travelling on a scooter and preventing them from leaving. The woman is seen crying, folding her hands and repeatedly asking to be allowed to go. She tells the group that the young man is her brother’s friend and “like a brother” to her.

The incident is reportedly from the Musri Gharari police station area. Police are checking the authenticity and location of the video. During the preliminary inquiry, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said the video appears to be old. He said all aspects are being investigated and action will be taken against those involved once their identities are established.

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Samastipur video shows woman pleading as group surrounds scooter

In the footage, the young man is sitting on the scooter while the woman stands nearby. Around 8–10 people have gathered around them. Some of those present are heard abusing the two, while people at the scene also make allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the man and woman. Those allegations have not been independently verified.

When the woman identifies the man as her friend, one person appears to try to hit him in the face with an umbrella. After the young man objects, another person allegedly hits him with the umbrella. The two are also allegedly subjected to verbal abuse as the group continues questioning them.

Samastipur woman offers rakhi as she begs to leave

The woman repeatedly folds her hands and asks the group to let them go. As they are not allowed to leave, she starts crying and tries to convince the men that there is nothing improper between them. She says that if they insist, she will tie a rakhi to the young man to establish that he is like her brother.

During the exchange, she also asks the men to speak to her guardians and says they know about the two. The young man tells the group that they have done nothing wrong. One of the men then tells them to remain silent and asks them to call their guardians.

Samastipur group allegedly threatens to make video viral

One of the men is heard saying, “Call the guardians here, we will get you married.” The woman is heard apologising and pleading with the group to let them go. Another man allegedly threatens to make their video viral and says they will arrange the marriage first and call the guardians later.

The men are also heard asking others to take the young man’s mobile phone. The footage does not establish what led to the confrontation, and the claims made by those present have not been independently verified.

Samastipur police probe video’s age and circulation

Reportedly, SHO Rakesh Kumar said the preliminary inquiry suggests that the video is old, but police are investigating all aspects of the matter. He said action would be taken after the identities of the people seen in the video are established.

Kumar also said that if no complainant comes forward, police may register a case on their own. Police are further examining the motive behind the circulation of the Samastipur video if the investigation confirms that it is an old recording.

Also Read: After Jamui Groping Case, Samastipur Video Goes Viral: 3 Youths Seen Harassing, Grabbing Girl Inappropriately In Broad Daylight    

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Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours
Tags: SamastipurSamastipur viral videoviral newsviral video

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Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours

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Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours

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Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours
Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours
Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours
Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours
Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours

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