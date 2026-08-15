Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident

A festive Independence Day programme at Hasnain Public School in Sambhal turned deadly on Saturday when a concrete canopy at the school’s main entrance suddenly collapsed, trapping three children beneath it. One child, who had come to attend the programme, died at the spot, while two students of the school were injured in the accident. The incident took place in Madala village, triggering panic on the school premises as people rushed to respond after the structure came down.

Reportedly, the collapse brought police and the district administration to the school, with senior officials reaching the site to assess the situation. The Sambhal District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Circle Officer and Tehsildar, along with Education Department personnel, visited the spot as rescue and assessment efforts got underway.

What was supposed to be a festive Independence Day celebration, turns into tragedy in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Several children went to school terrace for a better view, while some gathered on the concrete porch over schools main gate which collapses like pack of cards..😢 pic.twitter.com/e6kw5Ez8Lb — D (@Deb_livnletliv) August 15, 2026

Sambhal officials begin probe into school structure collapse

With the immediate response underway, authorities shifted their focus to the condition of the collapsed structure and the circumstances leading to its failure. Officials are examining what caused the concrete canopy at the entrance to give way during the Independence Day event.

As per reports, the two injured children were school students, while the child who died had arrived at the school to attend the programme. The Sambhal administration has not yet established whether any negligence or safety lapse played a role in the collapse. The assessment is expected to determine what action should follow.

Sambhal CCTV captures movement around school before tragedy

CCTV footage from the area shows the school surroundings and the adjoining road, with pedestrians and vehicles moving through the vicinity around the time of the incident. The footage helps establish the setting and activity around the school when the programme was taking place.

But the CCTV images that are available do not seem to clearly show the time when the canopy collapsed. As a result, it will be necessary for the investigators to determine how the collapse occurred using site inspection details.

Sambhal administration awaits assessment before further action

The incident has prompted an investigation into the structural failure as authorities work to establish the full circumstances of the accident. Rescue and assessment teams have already visited the site, while officials are examining the school entrance and the collapsed structure.

However, further actions are to be taken by the administration of Sambhal once their investigation is over. The authorities are set to find out whether the disaster was caused by structural fault or negligence. At the moment, however, the incident has killed one child and injured two students who were celebrating Independence Day.

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