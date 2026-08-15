LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident

Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident

Sambhal school tragedy: Child killed and two students injured after a concrete canopy collapsed during an Independence Day programme.

Sambhal School Canopy Collapses, Child Killed, 2 Injured (Image: X)
Sambhal School Canopy Collapses, Child Killed, 2 Injured (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 20:02 IST

A festive Independence Day programme at Hasnain Public School in Sambhal turned deadly on Saturday when a concrete canopy at the school’s main entrance suddenly collapsed, trapping three children beneath it. One child, who had come to attend the programme, died at the spot, while two students of the school were injured in the accident. The incident took place in Madala village, triggering panic on the school premises as people rushed to respond after the structure came down.

Reportedly, the collapse brought police and the district administration to the school, with senior officials reaching the site to assess the situation. The Sambhal District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Circle Officer and Tehsildar, along with Education Department personnel, visited the spot as rescue and assessment efforts got underway.

You Might Be Interested In

Sambhal officials begin probe into school structure collapse

With the immediate response underway, authorities shifted their focus to the condition of the collapsed structure and the circumstances leading to its failure. Officials are examining what caused the concrete canopy at the entrance to give way during the Independence Day event.

As per reports, the two injured children were school students, while the child who died had arrived at the school to attend the programme. The Sambhal administration has not yet established whether any negligence or safety lapse played a role in the collapse. The assessment is expected to determine what action should follow.

Sambhal CCTV captures movement around school before tragedy

CCTV footage from the area shows the school surroundings and the adjoining road, with pedestrians and vehicles moving through the vicinity around the time of the incident. The footage helps establish the setting and activity around the school when the programme was taking place.

But the CCTV images that are available do not seem to clearly show the time when the canopy collapsed. As a result, it will be necessary for the investigators to determine how the collapse occurred using site inspection details.

Sambhal administration awaits assessment before further action

The incident has prompted an investigation into the structural failure as authorities work to establish the full circumstances of the accident. Rescue and assessment teams have already visited the site, while officials are examining the school entrance and the collapsed structure.

However, further actions are to be taken by the administration of Sambhal once their investigation is over. The authorities are set to find out whether the disaster was caused by structural fault or negligence. At the moment, however, the incident has killed one child and injured two students who were celebrating Independence Day.

Also Read: Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident
Tags: home-hero-pos-2up news

RELATED News

Odisha Woman Killed After Learning Lover Was Married Twice? Body Found Buried In Andhra Pradesh

Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe

Playing With a Cobra Turns Costly for Siwan Man After Venomous Snake Bites Him

Worms, Frogs And Lizards In Food: UP Students Protest Poor Mess Hygiene; DM Assures Action

Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SL: KL Rahul’s Injury Update Revealed After Retiring Hurt Against Sri Lanka on Day 1

BCCI Rift Over Rohit Sharma? Saikia’s Comments Leave Selectors Unhappy: Report

AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in UK, US and Italy And More

Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred

IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Unbeaten 131 As India Dominate Sri Lanka On Day 1

Harmanpreet Singh Brace Powers India To 3-1 Win Over Wales In Hockey World Cup 2026 Opener

Did Asim Riaz Ask Himanshi Khurana To Convert? Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Like She Was Betraying Her God’

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in Germany, US, UK, And More

‘PoK Would Have Reunited With J&K’: Omar Abdullah Renews Statehood Demand On Independence Day

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s Partition Drama Opens At Rs 5.75 Crore, Trails Awarapan 2 By A Wide Margin

Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident
Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident
Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident
Sambhal School Canopy Collapses During Independence Day Event In UP; CCTV Captures Incident

QUICK LINKS