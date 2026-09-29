LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz

Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz

The Supreme Court has quashed Mulla Afroz’s preventive detention under the NSA in the 2024 Sambhal violence case.

SC imposed Rs 10 lakh costs on the Uttar Pradesh government. (Source:X)
SC imposed Rs 10 lakh costs on the Uttar Pradesh government. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 16:24 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the preventive detention of Mulla Afroz under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the 2024 Sambhal violence and imposed costs of Rs 10 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu held that an extra-judicial confession cannot, by itself, form the basis for preventive detention.

Why Did The Supreme Court Quash Afroz’s Detention?

The case centred on the material relied upon by authorities while ordering Afroz’s preventive detention. The Supreme Court found that the detention order could not stand when an alleged confession made while in police custody was treated as the sole basis for the preventive detention. The top court also set aside the Allahabad High Court judgment that had upheld the detention order. The Supreme Court’s ruling therefore came as a relief to Afroz in his challenge to the NSA detention.

You Might Be Interested In

Afroz Was Arrested After Sambhal Violence

The case dates back to November 2024, when violence broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The violence resulted in four deaths and led to several criminal cases. Afroz was arrested on January 17, 2025, in connection with cases arising from the violence. He was subsequently detained under the NSA on October 13, 2025, while he was already in judicial custody.

Rs 10 Lakh Costs Imposed On UP Government

Along with quashing the detention, the Supreme Court imposed costs of ₹10 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government. The ruling highlighted the safeguards that apply when authorities exercise preventive-detention powers under the NSA. The judgment does not by itself decide the underlying criminal cases arising from the Sambhal violence. The Supreme Court’s ruling specifically concerns the legality of Afroz’s preventive detention under the NSA and the basis on which that detention order was passed.
Also Read: Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz
Tags: Mulla AfrozMulla Afroz NSA detentionMulla Afroz Supreme Courtnational-security-actNSA detentionSambhal violence 2024Supreme Court latest newsSupreme Court Sambhal violence

RELATED News

Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

Blood Stains, Two Bodies And A Shocking Mystery: Teacher Couple Murdered In Sultanpur

Assam Rifles Jawan Killed During Morning Patrol Near Myanmar Border, 4 Others Injured: What Happened at 6.30 AM?

Influencer Nidhi Tiwari’s Death: What Was Her Connection To Married Engineer? Deceased’s Mother Makes New Revelations

‘Paak Kar Diya, Burqa Pehno, Pujo Mat Karo’: Lucknow Minor Alleges Brutal Assault, Physical Exploitation and Conversion Pressure

LATEST NEWS

Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions

Bengaluru Metro MMS Video Goes Viral: Why Is The Intimate Video Trending Again?

CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?

Holding Hands, Flashing Cameras And A Protective Jacob Elordi: Kendall Jenner’s Paris Video Goes Viral

Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach

Himesh Reshammiya’s First-Ever Garba Song ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ Is Out: Shreya Ghoshal, Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari Bring Navratri Vibes

Why ‘Largest’ Isn’t the Same as ‘Trusted’: How COWBERRY Is Testing Its Way to Both

Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz
Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz
Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz
Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz
Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz

QUICK LINKS