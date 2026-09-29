Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the preventive detention of Mulla Afroz under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the 2024 Sambhal violence and imposed costs of Rs 10 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu held that an extra-judicial confession cannot, by itself, form the basis for preventive detention.

Why Did The Supreme Court Quash Afroz’s Detention?

The case centred on the material relied upon by authorities while ordering Afroz’s preventive detention. The Supreme Court found that the detention order could not stand when an alleged confession made while in police custody was treated as the sole basis for the preventive detention. The top court also set aside the Allahabad High Court judgment that had upheld the detention order. The Supreme Court’s ruling therefore came as a relief to Afroz in his challenge to the NSA detention.

Afroz Was Arrested After Sambhal Violence

The case dates back to November 2024, when violence broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The violence resulted in four deaths and led to several criminal cases. Afroz was arrested on January 17, 2025, in connection with cases arising from the violence. He was subsequently detained under the NSA on October 13, 2025, while he was already in judicial custody.

Rs 10 Lakh Costs Imposed On UP Government

Along with quashing the detention, the Supreme Court imposed costs of ₹10 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government. The ruling highlighted the safeguards that apply when authorities exercise preventive-detention powers under the NSA. The judgment does not by itself decide the underlying criminal cases arising from the Sambhal violence. The Supreme Court’s ruling specifically concerns the legality of Afroz’s preventive detention under the NSA and the basis on which that detention order was passed.

Also Read: Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy